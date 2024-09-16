'Reel Disease': UP Man Arrested For Faking Own Death In Bizarre Prank Video

The stunt video has sparked widespread condemnation from social media users

In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, a man took his quest for online fame too far. A video of the incident shows Mukesh Kumar lying motionless on a road in Kasganj, pretending to be dead. The 23-year-old's "lifeless" body was draped in a white bed sheet, with cotton stuffed into his nostrils and a flower garland around his neck, creating a disturbingly realistic scene. However, Kumar suddenly sprang to life, bursting into laughter as the video ended. The stunned onlookers realized they had been duped into witnessing an elaborate prank, and promptly altered the authorities.

As a result, Kumar was arrested by local police for causing public disturbance and mischief.The video was shared on X and captioned, ''In #UttarPradesh's Kasganj district, a young man pretended to die by lying down in the middle of a busy intersection. The police have arrested the 'reel star' Mukesh Kumar.''

According to Shri Rajesh Bharti, Additional Superintendent of Police, the incident occurred at the Raj Cold Storage area in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh. In a video, he said, ''The man has made a video by sleeping on the road and creating a shock through his video. Taking cognizance of this, we have arrested the man identified as Mukesh Kumar and necessary action will follow."

जनपद के थाना कासगंज स्थित राजकोल्ड चौराहे पर एक युवक द्वारा अपने को शव जैसा प्रदर्शित करते हुए रील शूट किये जाने के सम्बन्ध में श्री राजेश भारती, अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक कासगंज द्वारा दी गयी बाईट । pic.twitter.com/xowsDWmGcZ — KASGANJ POLICE (@kasganjpolice) September 15, 2024

Meanwhile, the stunt video has sparked widespread condemnation from social media users, who slammed Kumar for his insensitive and attention-seeking act. His reckless attempt at virality has sparked outrage and raised questions about the dangers of social media obsession.

One user said, ''Reel makers are ready to go to any extent,'' while another commented, ''I never thought people would stoop so low for views.''

A third wrote, ''The world is full of strange and crazy people, they should be given training to make good reels.'' A fourth added, ''This reel disease is increasing.'