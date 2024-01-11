Malaysian Influencer Buys All Seats At A Cinema Hall: ''We Are The Introverted Type''

The video has sparked a discussion on social media, with some people saying that she went too far.

A Malaysian influencer has sparked debate on social media after she claimed that she bought tickets for all the seats in a movie theatre to avoid a crowd. Influencer Eriyca Baiduri posted a video of herself in an undisclosed empty cinema hall on video-sharing platform TikTok on January 3. In the video, Ms Baiduri, who runs a beauty brand, is seen munching on popcorn, wearing spectacles, and waiting for the movie to start, Independent reported.

''We are the introverted type! So we bought all the seats,'' she said in her caption. The video shows there are about 10 rows of seats in the hall, with each row consisting of 16 seats.

The video has sparked a discussion on social media, with some people saying that she went too far. However, others who also identified as introverts, said that there was nothing wrong with her decision. Some others criticised her for flaunting her wealth.

''My introvert is shaking,'' one user wrote.

''If I could afford it, I would do this too. I would not hear the sound of children making noise when they are unattended to by their parents or people chatting,'' another said.

A third commented, ''Another way to say ‘I am Rich.''

Later, Ms. Baiduri spoke to Malaysian news outlet mStar and said the video was made in ''jest.''

She said, ''I made the video caption in jest... Suddenly, it became viral, so I left it at that. Netizens can say whatever they want like I'm just showing off or I'm being pretentious and claiming to be an introvert, but I'll still forgive them. It was quite fun watching netizens fight in the comments section. That's why I let things be. They're quite funny.''

According to The Strait Times, each ticket price averages between RM11 (around Rs 198) and RM35 (Rs 630) for movies, so in total, it could have cost her any amount between RM1,760 (Rs 31,713)and RM5,600 1,00,897).