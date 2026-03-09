YouTuber 'Stranded' Due To Iran War Says Won't Fly Economy, Internet Reacts

Daniel Goz, a travel influencer, has faced backlash online after claiming he was "stranded" in Singapore due to flight disruptions caused by the Iran War, the New York Post reported. However, multiple reports revealed that economy class seats were available, but he refused to book them, opting to stay put instead. On March 4, the YouTuber posted the video called There Are No Flights Left, sharing details about his journey from Singapore to Europe.

Goz, popular as Nonstop Dan, is a Swedish aviation enthusiast with over 1 million YouTube subscribers. He initially stated there were no flights available. But, as he scrolled through flight options, economy seats appeared, which prompted him to admit that while economy seats were available.

Viewers reacted negatively, accusing Goz of being insensitive and tone-deaf, especially given the wider travel disruptions affecting thousands.

Social Media Reaction

One user joked, "My thoughts are with the premium passengers and those in danger of flying economy"

"You're not stranded, you're in Singapore, you are in Southeast Asia, not the Middle East, fly the other way, transit through America or Canada, you can go home tomorrow," another user wrote.

"Just fly economy this one time?" wrote a third user.

In response, Goz said the seats were priced at $1500+ one-way and likely to be booked soon.

"Lots of you saying, 'just fly economy!' and I totally get that. The pricing example I show on screen in the video is economy (should've been clearer about that), and as you can see there's barely anything available for the next two weeks. The few remaining economy seats are going for $1500+ per person one-way and even those will be booked up soon," he said. "I mentioned premium cabins because that's what this channel usually covers."

"The bigger point of this video, that global aviation capacity has been massively disrupted and millions of travelers, families, students, people on work trips, will feel ripple effects, still stands."