Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff And Tara Sutaria Share Student Of The Year 2's Progress Report

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 23, 2018 14:23 IST
Ananya on the sets of Student Of The Year 2 in Mussoorie. (Image courtesy: Ananya Panday)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Ananya says she's "feeling like a sun-kissed version of Rudolph"
  2. Tiger Shroff is trying to "blend in with the monkeys"
  3. Tara Sutaria can't stop smiling
Ananya Panday is filming Student Of The Year 2 in Mussoorie and in her latest Instagram post, she said she's "feeling like a sun-kissed version of Rudolph" (Santa's red-nosed reindeer). Okay... that's cute, Ananya. It's clear from the photo that Ananya is feeling cold in the hill station but her co-star Tiger Shroff is roaming around shirtless, "trying to blend in with the monkeys in Mussoorie." LOL. Tiger and Ananya's other co-star Tara Sutaria also shared her version of "Mussoorie mornings" on Instagram. Ananya, Tiger and Tara are the three main characters of Student Of The Year 2, which is directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar.

Check out the Students' Instagram posts:
 
 

Feeling like a sun-kissed version of Rudolph

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on


 
 

Trying to blend in with the monkeys in mussoorie. #soty2

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

 
 

Mussoorie mornings #SOTY2

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria__) on



Before Mussoorie, the cast and crew of Student Of The Year 2 was filming in Dehradun. Photos and video leaked from the sets and were circulated by fan clubs on social media. In one leaked photos, Ananya, Tiger and Tara were sporting St Teresa's school blazer. From the video snippets available on social media we know that the trio has already filmed a song sequence.

Here's a sneak peek of what happened in Dehradun:
 
 

A post shared by Tigerians (@tigerholic_) on

 


Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria started film Student Of The Year 2 earlier this month. Karan Johar announced the final cast a few days after the film went on floors.
 


Comments
Ananya and Tara are making their Bollywood debut in Student Of The Year 2 while Tiger Shroff is already five-films-old in the industry. He was last seen in Baaghi 2, which fared well at the box office. Tara Sutaria is a former Disney India star having featured in a few shows while this is Ananya's first time in front of the camera.

Student Of The Year 2 will release on November 23.

Trending

student of the years 2 updatesananya pandaytiger shroff

