Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff And Tara Sutaria Share Student Of The Year 2's Progress Report

Ananya Panday is filming Student Of The Year 2 in Mussoorie and in her latest Instagram post, she said she's "feeling like a sun-kissed version of Rudolph" (Santa's red-nosed reindeer). Okay... that's cute, Ananya. It's clear from the photo that Ananya is feeling cold in the hill station but her co-star Tiger Shroff is roaming around shirtless, "trying to blend in with the monkeys in Mussoorie." LOL. Tiger and Ananya's other co-star Tara Sutaria also shared her version of "Mussoorie mornings" on Instagram. Ananya, Tiger and Tara are the three main characters of Student Of The Year 2, which is directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar.
Before Mussoorie, the cast and crew of Student Of The Year 2 was filming in Dehradun. Photos and video leaked from the sets and were circulated by fan clubs on social media. In one leaked photos, Ananya, Tiger and Tara were sporting St Teresa's school blazer. From the video snippets available on social media we know that the trio has already filmed a song sequence.
Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria started film Student Of The Year 2 earlier this month. Karan Johar announced the final cast a few days after the film went on floors.
Tara Sutaria is a former Disney India star having featured in a few shows while this is Ananya's first time in front of the camera.
Student Of The Year 2 will release on November 23.