Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff And Tara Sutaria Share Student Of The Year 2's Progress Report

Ananya on the sets of Student Of The Year 2 in Mussoorie. (Image courtesy: Ananya Panday )

Highlights Ananya says she's "feeling like a sun-kissed version of Rudolph" Tiger Shroff is trying to "blend in with the monkeys" Tara Sutaria can't stop smiling

Feeling like a sun-kissed version of Rudolph A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on Apr 22, 2018 at 7:43am PDT

Mussoorie mornings #SOTY2 A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria__) on Apr 22, 2018 at 9:39am PDT

A post shared by Tigerians (@tigerholic_) on Apr 18, 2018 at 9:39pm PDT

A post shared by TIGER jackie SHROFF (@tiger_shroff_fans_group) on Apr 19, 2018 at 3:57am PDT

A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies) on Apr 11, 2018 at 12:19am PDT

Ananya Panday is filmingin Mussoorie and in her latest Instagram post, she said she's "feeling like a sun-kissed version of Rudolph" (Santa's red-nosed reindeer). Okay... that's cute, Ananya. It's clear from the photo that Ananya is feeling cold in the hill station but her co-star Tiger Shroff is roaming around shirtless, "trying to blend in with the monkeys in Mussoorie." LOL. Tiger and Ananya's other co-star Tara Sutaria also shared her version of "Mussoorie mornings" on Instagram. Ananya, Tiger and Tara are the three main characters of, which is directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar.Check out the' Instagram posts:Before Mussoorie, the cast and crew ofwas filming in Dehradun. Photos and video leaked from the sets and were circulated by fan clubs on social media . In one leaked photos, Ananya, Tiger and Tara were sporting St Teresa's school blazer. From the video snippets available on social media we know that the trio has already filmed a song sequence.Here's a sneak peek of what happened in Dehradun:Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria started filmearlier this month. Karan Johar announced the final cast a few days after the film went on floors. Ananya and Tara are making their Bollywood debut inwhile Tiger Shroff is already five-films-old in the industry. He was last seen in, which fared well at the box office. Tara Sutaria is a former Disney India star having featured in a few shows while this is Ananya's first time in front of the camera will release on November 23.