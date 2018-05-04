Student Of The Year 2 Teaser (Of Sorts): Tiger Shroff Gives You A Glimpse Of What's In Store

The makers of one of the most anticipated films of 2018, Student Of The Year 2 keep on dropping some updates from their daily shoot to keep the buzz alive around the film. SOTY 2 producer Karan Johar shared a brief video on Instagram (which can double up as the teaser of the film) where Tiger Shroff can be seen setting the floor on fire with his uber cool dance moves. Only Tiger is a part of the latest promotional video from and is seen shaking a leg to some really peppy number. The video winds up with a '#SOTY2' written at the end. St. Teresa's latest batch has a bunch of new faces - the film will be the Bollywood debut for Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria.
Recently, we got a glimpse of what the film's stars are up to from a photo from the sets of the film. The crew is shooting in Mussoorie where designer Manish Malhotra happened to drop by. The picture features Ananya Pandey, Tiger Shroff, Punit Malhotra and the ace designer himself.
Take a look at the picture shared by designer Manish Malhotra:
SOTY 2 is the sequel to 2012 film Student Of The Year, which had launched Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in Bollywood.
CommentsWhile Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey are looking forward to their dream break, Tiger Shroff is still basking in the glory of the success of this year's super-hit film Baaghi 2.
Student Of The Year 2 releases this year on November 23.