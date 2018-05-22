For Suhana Khan, Birthday Greeting Of The Year Sent By BFF Ananya Panday

What are best friends for, after all? As Suhana Khan celebrates her eighteenth birthday on Tuesday, an adorable birthday wish arrives on her BFF Ananya Panday's Instagram story. Ananya shared a throwback photo of herself and the birthday girl on her Instagram story, in which the BFF duo can be seen having the time of their lives at a party. Suhana, dressed in pop pink, is rather cute in the photo while Ananya has the perfect expression of a star-in-the-making. "Happy birthday," she wrote for Suhana. Meanwhile, Ananya's mother Bhavana Panday also wished Suhana in an adorable post. Sharing a photo of Suhana and Ananya, Bhavana wrote: "Happy Birthday my darling Suhana! Lots of love always #keepsmiling #shineon #thebig18."
Here's how birthday wishes poured in for Suhana:
CommentsOn the eve of Suhana's birthday, Gauri Khan made an entry about how her daughter was prepping for her birthday party. "Gearing up for a birthday bash," she wrote with a note of thanks to Karan Johar. Gauri's post also contained a close-up shot of Suhana, which appears to be from a photoshoot.
Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is all set for her Bollywood debut - she's currently shooting for Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2, in which she co-stars with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. Even Suhana wants to be an actress, as mentioned by her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan several times but Suhana will finish her studies first. Suhana, however, has signed up for her first project, as Gauri Khan had revealed earlier - she will be seen on the cover of a magazine very soon.