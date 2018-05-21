Suhana's Pic Is A Perfect Pre-Birthday Treat For Fans. Thank You, Gauri Khan

Suhana Khan is all set to celebrate her big day on Tuesday - Shah Rukh Khan's daughter will blow out 18 candles on her birthday cake on May 22 and preparations for a birthday bash are in full swing. Gauri Khan Instagrammed a photo of the birthday girl Suhana on the eve of Suhana's birthday and wrote: "Gearing up for a birthday bash," and looks like Karan Johar is in charge of the necessary arrangements because Gauri added a note of thanks for her filmmaker friend. The photo shared by Gauri is a close-up shot of Suhana, who looks nothing short of fabulous in a cream ensemble and red lips. Suhana is Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's middle child - the youngest one AbRam will turn five just a few days after Suhana's birthday while Aryan Khan will celebrate his 21st birthday in November.
No other details of Suhana's birthday bash are available yet but one thing is for sure that it's going to be a blockbuster affair, because Karan Johar.
Suhana, who wants to be an actress, will require finishing her studies first, as mentioned by her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh, who has quite a bit of a reputation for being a protective father, has also laid down ground rules for anyone hoping to date Suhana, which includes clauses like "Understand I don't like you" and "I'm everywhere."
Suhana Khan has also scored her first project, as Gauri Khan had revealed earlier - she will be seen on the cover of a magazine very soon.