Oh, Nothing. Just Some (More) Viral Pics Of Suhana Khan

Every other day, some fabulous pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter Suhana goes crazy viral

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 03, 2018 14:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Oh, Nothing. Just Some (More) Viral Pics Of Suhana Khan

Suhana, 17, is finishing school in Mumbai (Image courtesy: suhanakhanx)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. A video of hers playing musical chair is crazy viral
  2. "She's lovely," read a comment
  3. Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's only daughter
Every other day, some fabulous pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter Suhana, 17, goes crazy viral. This time, fan clubs have chanced upon a couple of pictures of Suhana and also a video of hers playing musical chair with a group of friends. Who won? Well, we don't know that but the video has certainly sent the Internet into a meltdown. "She's lovely," read a comment. Suhana pictures that are trending also have some nice comments. "So, so beautiful, Suhana" and "Wow" have been posted. Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's middle child. She is completing studies in Mumbai.

See Suhana's viral pictures here.
 

 
 

Such a gracious being love youuu #suhanakhan P:C @suhanakha2

A post shared by SUHANIAN (Suhana's Fans) (@suhanakhanx) on

 


One word to describe Suhana's pictures - Gorgeous. She will turn 18 on May 22.

Just last week, Suhana's mom Gauri shared another stylish picture of her, walking in an undisclosed location. "Having the time of your life in your teens," Gauri captioned the post.

Take a look.
 
 

Having the time of your life in your teens ...

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on



Suhana's elder brother Aryan, 19, is studying films in California while the younger one AbRam, 5, is attending Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

Comments
Suhana aspires to become an actress after completing her education, Shah Rukh Khan had earlier revealed to DNA. "Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She's extremely good on stage, I've seen her performances. She's admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple - you need to complete your education before doing anything," he said.

Suhana recently featured in headlines after photos of her and SRK, cheering for their Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders went crazy viral.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Suhana Khansuhana shah rukh khansuhana khan pics

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................