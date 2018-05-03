Oh, Nothing. Just Some (More) Viral Pics Of Suhana Khan

Every other day, some fabulous pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter Suhana, 17, goes crazy viral. This time, fan clubs have chanced upon a couple of pictures of Suhana and also a video of hers playing musical chair with a group of friends. Who won? Well, we don't know that but the video has certainly sent the Internet into a meltdown. "She's lovely," read a comment. Suhana pictures that are trending also have some nice comments. "So, so beautiful, Suhana" and "Wow" have been posted. Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's middle child. She is completing studies in Mumbai.
One word to describe Suhana's pictures - Gorgeous. She will turn 18 on May 22.
Just last week, Suhana's mom Gauri shared another stylish picture of her, walking in an undisclosed location. "Having the time of your life in your teens," Gauri captioned the post.
Suhana's elder brother Aryan, 19, is studying films in California while the younger one AbRam, 5, is attending Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.
CommentsSuhana aspires to become an actress after completing her education, Shah Rukh Khan had earlier revealed to DNA. "Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She's extremely good on stage, I've seen her performances. She's admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple - you need to complete your education before doing anything," he said.
Suhana recently featured in headlines after photos of her and SRK, cheering for their Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders went crazy viral.