Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana's Smiles Are Infectious (Pic Courtesy, Gauri Khan)

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri shared a fabulous photo of her daughter Suhana and SRK hugging to celebrate the victory of their Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sunday's match. Gauri captioned it "KKR" with a heart emoticon. KKR won their first match of the season and the happiness of their victory is evident from Shah Rukh and Suhana's jubilant smiles. Shah Rukh, Gauri and Suhana had invited their friends Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep and their daughter Shanaya for the match as well. The pictures of Shah Rukh, his family and his guests at Eden Gardens have been circulated by several fan clubs on social media.
Shah Rukh along with Gauri, Suhana and AbRam returned to Mumbai on Monday. They exited from Mumbai airport's exclusive passenger lounge located at Kalina. Shah Rukh navigated his way through the paparazzi and drove his wife and kids home. Here are pictures of Shah Rukh, Gauri, Suhana and AbRam at the Mumbai airport:
Some more photos of the family enjoying Sunday's match:
Kolkata Knight Riders will play against Chennai Super Kings tonight in Chennai. This is CSK's second match of the season - they defeated Mumbai Indians in the opening match of IPL 2018.
It was recently confirmed that Shah Rukh bought the remake rights for Kamal Haasan's Hey Ram, in which he had a pivotal role. However, SRK hasn't announced what will be the fate of the remake.