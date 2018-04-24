Suhana Khan Is Living Her Best Life. Pic Credit - Mom Gauri

Suhana Khan should just add the latest photograph instagrammed by her mother Gauri Khan to her portfolio for films. 17-year-old Suhana, dressed in distressed denims paired with a white top and wind-swept hair, rocked Gauri Khan's Instagram page. The post has over 1 lakh likes in three hours and several comments complementing her. "Looking so beautiful," read one comment while another Instagram user wrote: "Masallah, she's your childhood." On Tuesday, Gauri shared a photo of Suhana walking in an undisclosed location and captioned it: "Having the time of your life in your teens." Take a look at Gauri's post:
Highlights
- The Internet loved Suhana's photo. "Looking so beautiful," said one user
- Suhana is finishing school in Mumbai
- SRK said that Suhana wants to become an actor
Suhana is Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's only daughter. Her elder brother Aryan is studying films in California while her younger brother AbRam, 5, is attending the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Suhana, 17, is finishing school in Mumbai.
Suhana hopes to become an actor after completing her education. Shah Rukh Khan told DNA that Suhana has "that zeal in her." Shah Rukh said: "She's extremely good on stage, I've seen her performances. She's admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple - you need to complete your education before doing anything."
Suhana khan is going to be a seriously good actor." Shah Rukh Khan was touched by Shabana Azmi's encouragement and replied: "How sweet are you to say that and of course, when you say it then it's big encouragement for the little one. Thanks."
@iamsrk Mark my words #Suhanakhan is going to be a seriously good actor.Ive watched a short clip of her acting and it was terrific.Bless her https://t.co/bdqYrEM8S7— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 28, 2017
How sweet are you to say that. & of course when u say it then it's big encouragement for the little one. Thanks. https://t.co/hfFW8hx3o2— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 28, 2017
Suhana recently featured in headlines after she cheered for her father's Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders at team's first match of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photos of Suhana and Shah Rukh celebrating KKR's victory sent the Internet into a meltdown.