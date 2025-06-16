Did You Know Gauri Khan's Restaurant Torii Has A Secret Doorway For The Khan Family?

Being one of Bollywood's most famous families comes with its privileges and problems. Constant media glare and scrutiny fall in the latter part. Privacy is priceless and perhaps that's why Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's family have reserved a "secret door" for their entry and exit at their much-talked about Torii restaurant in Mumbai.

A Secret Door Into Torii

Stefan Gadit, head chef of Gauri Khan-owned Torii, in an interview with Indian Express revealed that there's a secret entrance at the restaurant. But...

"Not everybody has access to the secret doorway; it's for the Khans," Stefan Gadit said.

The Khan Family's Favourite Dishes

The head chef of Torii also shared the family's favourite recipes. While AbRam Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest child, often orders food from the restaurant, the elder ones Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan spend time with their friends.

"They keep coming here quite often, and whenever they don't have the time, they place an order and we have it sent over to their home. AbRam likes the sushi here, and Suhana has come on a few occasions with her friends.

"Shah Rukh Khan has also been here a few times, mostly with Gauri and family. They celebrated (Shah Rukh's manager) Pooja Dadlani's anniversary here. Shah Rukh Khan has enjoyed the lamb chops we serve here; that's his usual order," Stefan Gadit added.

In A Nutshell

Head chef of Gauri Khan-owned Torii Stefan Gadit in an interview revealed that there's a secret entrance into the restaurant and that's reserved for the Khan family. The head chef also shared the favourite dishes of the family members. Torii, known for hosting celebrity clientele, has often featured in the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

