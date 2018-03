Gauri Khan Takes Suhana And Her Friends On A Field Trip To The Taj Mahal

Highlights Gauri Khan took Suhana and her friends to the Taj Mahal Gauri Khan shared photos on Instagram "A day trip to one of India's most celebrated structures," she wrote

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana and her friends were treated to a visit to the Taj Mahal, courtesy mom Gauri Khan. The interior designer shared photos from the "day trip" in Agra on Instagram and they look so darn fabulous. Gauri, who has uploaded multiple photos from the visit, ensured that Suhana gets a special mention - she uploaded a solo shot of her 17-old-daughter, dressed in a white printedand jeans and accessorised in danglers and a pair of white sneakers. Suhana, who is just finishing school, is Shah Rukh and Gauri's middle child - the star couple are also parents to 20-year-old Aryan, who is the eldest, and AbRam, who will celebrate his fifth birthday this year. "A day trip to one of India's most celebrated structures... The Taj Mahal..." Gauri captioned her album of photos on Instagram.Earlier this week, Suhana Khan was spotted taking her friends around in Mumbai and the St Pauls Institute of Communication Education was one of the stops on their list. A day after that, a photograph of Suhana chilling by the pool in a swimsuit went crazy viral , thanks to the Internet. Suhana, who wants to be an actress, will require finishing her studies first, as mentioned by her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh, who has quite a bit of a reputation for being a protective father, has also laid down ground rules for anyone hoping to date Suhana, which includes clauses like "Understand I don't like you" and "I'm everywhere."Suhana Khan has also scored her first project, as Gauri Khan had revealed earlier - she will be seen on the cover of a magazine very soon.