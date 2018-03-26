Suhana Khan Spent Sunday With Friends In Bandra - But They Weren't Just Hanging Out

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and her friends were recently spotted in Bandra, Mumbai - no, not hanging out at a café or at the salon but on their way out from St Pauls Institute of Communication Education. Suhana's friends were spread out in two cars - Suhana (in the front seat) and some of her friends were spotted of one while the rest of the party were in the car that followed. Suhana, who is just finishing school, has already started making head-turning appearances at showbiz parties but mostly the ones hosted by the Khans. Of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's three children, Suhana, 17, is the second child - AbRam will celebrate his fifth birthday this year while 20-year-old Aryan is the eldest.
Shah Rukh has revealed several times that Suhana wants to be an actress but will venture into acting only after finishing studies. The 52-year-old superstar told DNA: "Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She's extremely good on stage, I've seen her performances. She's admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple - you need to complete your education before doing anything." Aryan is currently pursuing a course in filmmaking in the University Of South California.
Suhana Khan has also scored her first project, as Gauri Khan had revealed earlier - she will be seen on the cover of a magazine very soon.