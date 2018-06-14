Disha Patani's Birthday Outing With Rumoured Boyfriend Tiger Shroff And His Sister Krishna

Actress Disha Patani celebrated her 26th birthday on Tuesday (June 13) and what better way than to catch up on movies with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna, with whom Disha gets along quite well. The trio was spotted outside a theatre in Mumbai seated in their car. The Shroff siblings took the back seat - while Tiger tried to hide his face with his phone, Krishna's tattoos gave her away despite the dim visuals. Disha, who looked bright in yellow, looked unperturbed by the paparazzi clicking photos. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff last co-starred in Baaghi 2, which performed well at the box office.
Highlights
- Tiger Shroff tried to hide his face with his phone
- Disha and Tiger have been reportedly dating for a few years now
- Disha is also often spotted bonding with Tiger's family
Here are pictures of Disha, Tiger and Krishna's late night rendezvous:
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who've also co-starred in the music video of T-Series song Befikra, have reportedly been dating for a few years now. Neither have confirmed or denied the reports but Tiger and Disha are often spotted together. Recently, pictures of Disha Patani bonding with Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff and their family friend, designer Ana Singh, went crazy viral. Disha and tiger had brunch with Ayesha and Ana before going their way.
Here are photos:
Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff is also one of Disha's close friends - they too have been spotted several times together:
Disha Patani debuted in Bollywood opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She has also featured in Indo-Sino film Kung Fu Yoga co-starring Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood.
Tiger Shroff, best known for his roles in films like Heropanti, Munna Michael and the baaghi films, is currently filming Student Of The Year 2. He has several projects in the pipeline including the Hindi adaptation on Sylvester Stallone's Rambo and an untitled film with Yash Raj Films.