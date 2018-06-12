Disha Patani Says Being Cast In Salman Khan's Bharat Is A 'Blessing'

Actress Disha Patani, who has joined Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra for their forthcoming film Bharat, says she 'feels lucky' to be a part of the project, news agency IANS reports. Bharat was initially announced with Salman and Priyanka and Disha's inclusion in the film happened last month. "I feel lucky to be a part of Bharat. I think it's a blessing of God, and the love and support of my family and followers that I am getting to do some good and interesting work. Eventually, everything depends on your hard work. So, if you work hard, then everything will be fine in your life," she told IANS.
Disha Patani will play the role of a trapeze artiste, who will be a part of circus group in Bharat. The circus segment in the film will reportedly be a tribute to Raj Kapoor and Mera Naam Joker.
Looking forward to step into the shoes of a #TrapezeArtiste ..— Disha Patani (@DishPatani) May 17, 2018
Thank you for this challenge @BeingSalmanKhan@aliabbaszafar@atulreellife@priyankachopra#Bharat it is!! pic.twitter.com/rW4TuIpvDe
Welcome @DishPatani to the journey of @Bharat_TheFilm :) pic.twitter.com/tRsKPLuUOE— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 17, 2018
Of signing Disha for Bharat, director Ali Abbas Zafar earlier said, "The pairing of Salman and Disha in a circus set-up in the '60s is unusual and exciting. She is a promising star and for this character, we needed a girl who looked vulnerable and beautiful yet had the physicality of an athlete. Disha fit the bill perfectly."
Disha Patani, 25, debuted in the Hindi film industry with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She also has Kung Fu Yoga and Baaghi 2 on her resume. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baaghi 2 have been extremely successful at the box office.
On her films, she told IANS, "I feel I am very lucky and blessed that I got an opportunity to become an actor and after that, my films are also doing well. So, I want to continue doing hard work in future as well."
CommentsMeanwhile, Bharat, an onscreen adaptation of 2014 South Korean movie Ode To My Father, is expected to hit the screens next year on Eid.
