Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection: Tiger Shroff's Film 'Crosses 150 Crore Mark'

Highlights
- Baaghi 2's box office collection stands at Rs 155.65
- On Sunday, the film raked in 2.95 crore
- Baaghi 2 is the sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi
Of film's overseas box office reception, he wrote, "Baaghi 2 has fared very well overseas... Total after weekend 3: $ 6.7 million [Rs 43.82 crore]. Baaghi 2 worldwide biz at a glance...Note: Gross box office after Weekend 3 - India: Rs 199.55 crore, Overseas: Rs 43.82 crore | Worldwide gross box office: Rs 243.37 crore."
Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:
And #Baaghi2 crosses 150 cr mark... The mass pockets/single screens remain the main contributors... [Week 3] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 2.95 cr. Total: 155.65 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2018
#Baaghi2 biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2018
Week 1: 112.85 cr
Week 2: 35.60 cr
Weekend 3: 7.20 cr
Total: 155.65 cr
India biz.
BLOCKBUSTER.
Baaghi 2's worldwide gross box office at glance:
#Baaghi2 has fared very well Overseas... Total after Weekend 3: $ 6.7 million [ 43.82 cr].#Baaghi2 Worldwide biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2018
Note: GrossBO after Weekend 3
India: 199.55 cr
Overseas: 43.82 cr
Worldwide GrossBO: 243.37 cr
Baaghi 2 is the sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi starring Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.