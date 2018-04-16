Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection: Tiger Shroff's Film 'Crosses 150 Crore Mark'

And #Baaghi2 crosses 150 cr mark... The mass pockets/single screens remain the main contributors... [Week 3] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 2.95 cr. Total: 155.65 cr. India biz.

#Baaghi2 has fared very well Overseas... Total after Weekend 3: $ 6.7 million [ 43.82 cr].#Baaghi2 Worldwide biz at a glance...

Note: GrossBO after Weekend 3

India: 199.55 cr

Overseas: 43.82 cr

Worldwide GrossBO: 243.37 cr