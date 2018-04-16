Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection: Tiger Shroff's Film 'Crosses 150 Crore Mark'

Baaghi 2 Box Office: Tiger Shroff's film's worldwide gross now stands at Rs 243.37 crore

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 16, 2018 18:53 IST
Tiger Shroff in a still from Baaghi 2 (Image courtesy - taranadarsh )

Highlights

  1. Baaghi 2's box office collection stands at Rs 155.65
  2. On Sunday, the film raked in 2.95 crore
  3. Baaghi 2 is the sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi
The makers of Baaghi 2 could not have hoped for a better reception. The film, starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, has crossed 150 crore mark, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It turns out Baaghi 2, which even beat Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's "Padmaavat", to emerge as 2018's 'biggest opener' is having a great run overseas as well. Taran Adarsh updated that the worldwide box office collection of Baaghi 2 now stands at Rs 243.37 crore. This is what Mr Adarsh tweeted, "And Baaghi 2 crosses Rs 150 cr mark... The mass pockets/single screens remain the main contributors... [Week 3] Friday 1.75 crore, Saturday 2.50 crore, Sunday 2.95 crore. Total: Rs 155.65 crore. India biz."

Of film's overseas box office reception, he wrote, "Baaghi 2 has fared very well overseas... Total after weekend 3: $ 6.7 million [Rs 43.82 crore]. Baaghi 2 worldwide biz at a glance...Note: Gross box office after Weekend 3 - India: Rs 199.55 crore, Overseas: Rs 43.82 crore | Worldwide gross box office: Rs 243.37 crore."

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:
 
 

Baaghi 2's worldwide gross box office at glance:

Baaghi 2 also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal in prominent roles. The film, a remake of Telugu film Kshanam, also features a special dance number by Jacqueline Fernandez, which is a reprised version of Madhuri Dixit's hit 90s song Ek Do Teen.

Baaghi 2 is the sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi starring Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.
 

