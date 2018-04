Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection: Tiger Shroff's Film 'Crosses 150 Crore Mark'

Highlights Baaghi 2's box office collection stands at Rs 155.65 On Sunday, the film raked in 2.95 crore Baaghi 2 is the sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi

And #Baaghi2 crosses 150 cr mark... The mass pockets/single screens remain the main contributors... [Week 3] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 2.95 cr. Total: 155.65 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2018

#Baaghi2 biz at a glance...

Week 1: 112.85 cr

Week 2: 35.60 cr

Weekend 3: 7.20 cr

Total: 155.65 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2018

#Baaghi2 has fared very well Overseas... Total after Weekend 3: $ 6.7 million [ 43.82 cr].#Baaghi2 Worldwide biz at a glance...

Note: GrossBO after Weekend 3

India: 199.55 cr

Overseas: 43.82 cr

Worldwide GrossBO: 243.37 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2018

Baaghi 2 also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal in prominent roles. The film, a remake of Telugu film, also features a special dance number by Jacqueline Fernandez, which is a reprised version of Madhuri Dixit's hit 90s song Ek Do Teen. Baaghi 2 is the sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi starring Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.