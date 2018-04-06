Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: A Summary Of Tiger Shroff's Film's 'Extraordinary Week'

Highlights
- Tiger Shroff's film collected Rs 112 crore in seven days
- It's the second highest grosser of 2018 so far
- Baaghi 2 will now compete with Irrfan's Blackmail and Tabu's Missing
Here's the day-wise break-up of Baaghi 2's collection:
#Baaghi2 has an EXTRAORDINARY Week 1... Emerges SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018 [so far]... Weekend 2 will shed light on its *approx* lifetime biz... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr, Wed 9.10 cr, Thu 7.95 cr. Total: 112.85 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 6, 2018
The overseas collection of Baaghi 2 is quite promising as well. Taran Adarsh tweeted: Baaghi 2 surprises in the international arena. Action films find limited patronage in several markets overseas but Baaghi 2 has packed a punch internationally too. Crosses $5 million mark." The week #1 total was Rs 32.69 crore. "This one's a universal hit," he added.
#Baaghi2 surprises in the international arena... Action films find limited patronage in several markets Overseas, but #Baaghi2 has packed a punch internationally too... Crosses $ 5 million mark... Week 1: $ 5.03 million [ 32.69 cr]... This one's a UNIVERSAL HIT!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 6, 2018
Baaghi 2 is a remake of Telugu film Kshanam and it also starred Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee. Baaghi 3 is already on the cards as the makers announced the third installment before the release of Baaghi 2.