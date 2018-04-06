Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: A Summary Of Tiger Shroff's Film's 'Extraordinary Week'

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 has the second highest opening week collection of 2018 so far

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 06, 2018 19:16 IST
Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2. (Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh)

  1. Tiger Shroff's film collected Rs 112 crore in seven days
  2. It's the second highest grosser of 2018 so far
  3. Baaghi 2 will now compete with Irrfan's Blackmail and Tabu's Missing
Congratulations are in order for Tiger Shroff, whose Baaghi 2 successfully completed the first week at the box office. Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 collected Rs 112 crore in seven days to become 2018's "second highest grosser," reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Baaghi 2 has an extraordinary Week #1. Emerges second highest grosser of 2018 (so far)... Weekend 2 will shed light on its approximate lifetime business," he tweeted. Baaghi 2 started its journey on a grand note by achieving the highest opening day collection figure (Rs 25 crore). Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and it featured Disha Patani opposite Tiger.

Here's the day-wise break-up of Baaghi 2's collection:
 

The overseas collection of Baaghi 2 is quite promising as well. Taran Adarsh tweeted: Baaghi 2 surprises in the international arena. Action films find limited patronage in several markets overseas but Baaghi 2 has packed a punch internationally too. Crosses $5 million mark." The week #1 total was Rs 32.69 crore. "This one's a universal hit," he added.
 

After a glorious first wee, Baaghi 2 will compete with two new releases Irrfan Khan's Blackmail and Tabu and Manoj Bajpayee's Missing. Both films have opened to much better reviews than Tiger's Baaghi 2 did last week. However, Baaghi 2's damp reviews did not affect its ticket sales.

Baaghi 2 is a remake of Telugu film Kshanam and it also starred Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee. Baaghi 3 is already on the cards as the makers announced the third installment before the release of Baaghi 2.

