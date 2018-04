Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: A Summary Of Tiger Shroff's Film's 'Extraordinary Week'

Highlights Tiger Shroff's film collected Rs 112 crore in seven days It's the second highest grosser of 2018 so far Baaghi 2 will now compete with Irrfan's Blackmail and Tabu's Missing

#Baaghi2 has an EXTRAORDINARY Week 1... Emerges SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018 [so far]... Weekend 2 will shed light on its *approx* lifetime biz... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr, Wed 9.10 cr, Thu 7.95 cr. Total: 112.85 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 6, 2018

#Baaghi2 surprises in the international arena... Action films find limited patronage in several markets Overseas, but #Baaghi2 has packed a punch internationally too... Crosses $ 5 million mark... Week 1: $ 5.03 million [ 32.69 cr]... This one's a UNIVERSAL HIT! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 6, 2018

Congratulations are in order for Tiger Shroff, whose Baaghi 2 successfully completed the first week at the box office. Tiger Shroff'scollected Rs 112 crore in seven days to become 2018's "second highest grosser," reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "has an extraordinary Week #1. Emerges second highest grosser of 2018 (so far)... Weekend 2 will shed light on its approximate lifetime business," he tweeted.started its journey on a grand note by achieving the highest opening day collection figure (Rs 25 crore).is directed by Ahmed Khan and it featured Disha Patani opposite Tiger.Here's the day-wise break-up of's collection:The overseas collection of Baaghi 2 is quite promising as well . Taran Adarsh tweeted:surprises in the international arena. Action films find limited patronage in several markets overseas buthas packed a punch internationally too. Crosses $5 million mark." The week #1 total was Rs 32.69 crore. "This one's a universal hit," he added. After a glorious first wee,will compete with two new releases Irrfan Khan'sand Tabu and Manoj Bajpayee's. Both films have opened to much better reviews than Tiger'sdid last week. However,'s damp reviews did not affect its ticket sales.is a remake of Telugu filmand it also starred Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee.is already on the cards as the makers announced the third installment before the release of