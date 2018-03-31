Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff's Film Beats 'Padmaavat,' Gets 2018's Biggest Opening

Highlights
- Tiger Shroff's film made Rs 25.10 crore on the opening day
- However, Baaghi 2 opened to damp reviews
- The Ahmed Khan-directed film also stars Disha Patani
#Baaghi2 sets the BO on... Takes a FANTABULOUS, EARTH SHATTERING START... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far], surpassing Previews + Day 1 biz of #Padmaavat... Fri 25.10 cr. India biz... The numbers are an EYE-OPENER!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2018
Here are the top five day 1 collection numbers:
TOP 5 - 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2018
Opening Day biz...
1. #Baaghi2 25.10 cr
2. #Padmaavat 19 cr
Note: Thu release; incl previews on Wed24 cr
Also: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu
3. #PadMan 10.26 cr
4. #Raid 10.04 cr
5. #SonuKeTituKiSweety 6.42 cr
India biz.
Baaghi 2 emerged victorious on the box office despite being poorly received by film critics. Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV said: "Baaghi 2 is more a two-and-a-half-hour stunt show than a genuine piece of cinema." He gave the film two stars out of five. Film critic Raja Sen rated the film 1-star and wrote: "It is a long, painful film capable of giving audiences post-traumatic stress disorder."
The MIND-BOGGLING Day 1 biz of #TigerZindaHai [Dec 2017] and #Baaghi2 hammers the fact that well-made action/masala entertainers will never go out of vogue... The genre worked big time in the past, it continues to attract massive footfalls to this date.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2018
Baaghi 2 is a remake of Telugu film Kshanam. The Ahmed Khan-directed film also stars Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal. Before the release of Baaghi 2, the producers had announced a third film with the same director and lead actor.