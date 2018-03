Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff's Film Beats 'Padmaavat,' Gets 2018's Biggest Opening

Highlights Tiger Shroff's film made Rs 25.10 crore on the opening day However, Baaghi 2 opened to damp reviews The Ahmed Khan-directed film also stars Disha Patani

#Baaghi2 sets the BO on... Takes a FANTABULOUS, EARTH SHATTERING START... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far], surpassing Previews + Day 1 biz of #Padmaavat... Fri 25.10 cr. India biz... The numbers are an EYE-OPENER! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2018

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Day biz...

1. #Baaghi2 25.10 cr

2. #Padmaavat 19 cr

Note: Thu release; incl previews on Wed24 cr

Also: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu

3. #PadMan 10.26 cr

4. #Raid 10.04 cr

5. #SonuKeTituKiSweety 6.42 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2018

The MIND-BOGGLING Day 1 biz of #TigerZindaHai [Dec 2017] and #Baaghi2 hammers the fact that well-made action/masala entertainers will never go out of vogue... The genre worked big time in the past, it continues to attract massive footfalls to this date. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2018

Tiger Shroff's new filmis on its way to become one of 2018's biggest hits. The film boasts of the highest opening day collection, surpassing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's yet-undefeated "" by several crores. While "" collected Rs 19 crore (including preview shows) on the first day Friday, Tiger Shroff'smade a whopping Rs 25.10 crore. "sets the box office on fire, takes a fantabulous, earth shattering start. (It) emerges as the biggest opener of 2018 (so far), surpassing Previews and Day 1 business of "." Fri Rs 25.10 crore (India business). The numbers are an eye-opener," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.Here are the top five day 1 collection numbers:emerged victorious on the box office despite being poorly received by film critics. Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV said: "is more a two-and-a-half-hour stunt show than a genuine piece of cinema." He gave the film two stars out of five. Film critic Raja Sen rated the film 1-star and wrote: "It is a long, painful film capable of giving audiences post-traumatic stress disorder. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that action genre is here to stay as it "continues to attract massive footfall to this date."is a remake of Telugu film. The Ahmed Khan-directed film also stars Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal. Before the release of, the producers had announced a third film with the same director and lead actor.