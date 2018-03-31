Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff's Film Beats 'Padmaavat,' Gets 2018's Biggest Opening

#Baaghi2 sets the BO on... Takes a FANTABULOUS, EARTH SHATTERING START... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far], surpassing Previews + Day 1 biz of #Padmaavat ... Fri 25.10 cr. India biz... The numbers are an EYE-OPENER!

The MIND-BOGGLING Day 1 biz of #TigerZindaHai [Dec 2017] and #Baaghi2 hammers the fact that well-made action/masala entertainers will never go out of vogue... The genre worked big time in the past, it continues to attract massive footfalls to this date.