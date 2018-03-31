Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff's Film Beats "Padmaavat," Gets 2018's Biggest Opening

Baaghi 2 Box Office: With rs 25 crore in its pocket, Tiger Shroff's film has dethroned "Padmaavat" as the biggest opener of 2018

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 31, 2018 13:51 IST
Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2. (Image courtesy: Nadiadwala Grandsons)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Tiger Shroff's film made Rs 25.10 crore on the opening day
  2. However, Baaghi 2 opened to damp reviews
  3. The Ahmed Khan-directed film also stars Disha Patani
Tiger Shroff's new film Baaghi 2 is on its way to become one of 2018's biggest hits. The film boasts of the highest opening day collection, surpassing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's yet-undefeated "Padmaavat" by several crores. While "Padmaavat" collected Rs 19 crore (including preview shows) on the first day Friday, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 made a whopping Rs 25.10 crore. "Baaghi 2 sets the box office on fire, takes a fantabulous, earth shattering start. (It) emerges as the biggest opener of 2018 (so far), surpassing Previews and Day 1 business of "Padmaavat." Fri Rs 25.10 crore (India business). The numbers are an eye-opener," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
 

Here are the top five day 1 collection numbers:
 

Baaghi 2 emerged victorious on the box office despite being poorly received by film critics. Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV said: "Baaghi 2 is more a two-and-a-half-hour stunt show than a genuine piece of cinema." He gave the film two stars out of five. Film critic Raja Sen rated the film 1-star and wrote: "It is a long, painful film capable of giving audiences post-traumatic stress disorder."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that action genre is here to stay as it "continues to attract massive footfall to this date."
 

Baaghi 2 is a remake of Telugu film Kshanam. The Ahmed Khan-directed film also stars Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal. Before the release of Baaghi 2, the producers had announced a third film with the same director and lead actor.

