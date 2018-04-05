Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Tiger Shroff's Film Leaps Across 100-Crore Mark Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 is the third film after "Padmaavat" and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to have crossed the 100-crore mark

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2. (Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh) New Delhi: Highlights Tiger Shroff's film collected Rs 104 crore in six days It's the third film in 2018 to have crossed the 100-crore mark Baaghi 2 opened to damp reviews on march 30 Baaghi 2, despite damp reviews, kept its hold on the box office steady. The film crossed the 100-core mark on the sixth day of its release, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Baaghi 2, made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, now has Rs 104 crore in its pocket. "And Baaghi 2 hits a century... Rs 100 crore and counting... Third film to cross Rs 100 crore mark in 2018, after "Padmaavat" and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety," Taran Adarsh tweeted. Ajay Devgn's Raid collected Rs 98 crore (as of Tuesday) falling short of a few crores to make it to the cut. Tiger Shroff's film may have received weak reviews but thanks to his strong fan following, the film's business has been impressive.



Here's the day-wise break-up of Baaghi 2:

And #Baaghi2 hits a century cr and counting... Third film to cross 100 cr mark in 2018, after #Padmaavat and #SKTKS... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr, Wed 9.10 cr. Total: 104.90 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2018



Baaghi 2 released to poor reviews on March 30 but it never affected the film's box office run. Scored the



Baaghi 2 is a remake of Telugu film Kshanam and second in the Baaghi film series. The first film released in 2106 and it featured Shraddha Kapoor opposite Tiger Shroff. The makers announced Baaghi 3 even before the release of Baaghi 2. However, the lead actress of Baaghi 3 hasn't been announced.



Baaghi 2, directed by Ahmed Khan, also featured Disha patani, Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee.



Tiger Shroff's, despite damp reviews, kept its hold on the box office steady. The film crossed the 100-core mark on the sixth day of its release, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh., made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, now has Rs 104 crore in its pocket. "Andhits a century... Rs 100 crore and counting... Third film to cross Rs 100 crore mark in 2018, after "" and," Taran Adarsh tweeted. Ajay Devgn'scollected Rs 98 crore (as of Tuesday) falling short of a few crores to make it to the cut. Tiger Shroff's film may have received weak reviews but thanks to his strong fan following, the film's business has been impressive.Here's the day-wise break-up ofreleased to poor reviews on March 30 but it never affected the film's box office run. Scored the highest Day #1 collection and ranked #2 among 2018's top opening weekends . Film critic Saibal Chatterjee slammed it as a "2.5-hour stunt show" while Raja Sen wrote: "It is a long, painful film capable of giving audiences post-traumatic stress disorder."is a remake of Telugu filmand second in thefilm series. The first film released in 2106 and it featured Shraddha Kapoor opposite Tiger Shroff. The makers announcedeven before the release of. However, the lead actress ofhasn't been announced., directed by Ahmed Khan, also featured Disha patani, Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee.