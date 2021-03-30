3 Years Of Baaghi 2: 'An Unforgettable Journey,' Writes Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff shared this picture.(Image courtesy: tigerjackieshroff)

Highlights 'Baaghi 2' was directed by Ahmed Khan

Tiger Shroff shared several BTS pictures from sets of Baaghi 2

"3 Years of an unforgettable time and journey for me" he wrote

The second instalment of Tiger Shroff's hit franchise Baaghi has completed 3 years today. The actor marked the special day by treating his fans to several BTS pictures from the sets of the film. While he shared a BTS picture on his Instagram feed, he also dropped several stills from the film on his Instagram story. The first picture that he shared on his Instagram story is a still from the film that features him in the middle of a tough action sequence. The picture features Tiger with bloodstains around his mouth. "3 Years of an unforgettable time and journey for me #Baaghi2" he wrote along the picture and added a heart emoji along with it.

Check out the picture here:

Another picture captures him standing shirtless in the middle of a jungle. The last picture that Tiger shared on his Instagram story is a poster of the film featuring him and his co-star Disha Patani.

Take a look at the pictures here: