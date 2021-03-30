3 Years Of Baaghi 2: 'An Unforgettable Journey,' Writes Tiger Shroff

Highlights
- 'Baaghi 2' was directed by Ahmed Khan
- Tiger Shroff shared several BTS pictures from sets of Baaghi 2
- "3 Years of an unforgettable time and journey for me" he wrote
The second instalment of Tiger Shroff's hit franchise Baaghi has completed 3 years today. The actor marked the special day by treating his fans to several BTS pictures from the sets of the film. While he shared a BTS picture on his Instagram feed, he also dropped several stills from the film on his Instagram story. The first picture that he shared on his Instagram story is a still from the film that features him in the middle of a tough action sequence. The picture features Tiger with bloodstains around his mouth. "3 Years of an unforgettable time and journey for me #Baaghi2" he wrote along the picture and added a heart emoji along with it.

Another picture captures him standing shirtless in the middle of a jungle. The last picture that Tiger shared on his Instagram story is a poster of the film featuring him and his co-star Disha Patani.

Tiger also shared a BTS picture on his Instagram feed. The picture features him stepping out of a car with several bags on his shoulders. "3yearsofbaaghi2," he wrote keeping the caption simple. Several fans of the actor showered love on the post and dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Alternatively, Tiger's Baaghi 2 co-star and rumoured girlfried, Disha Patani also shared a BTS picture to mark 3 years of the film on her Instagram story. The picture features Tiger and Disha looking at each other.
Like all other parts of the franchise, Baaghi 2 emerged out as one of the most successful films of 2018. All three parts of Baaghi feature Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Baaghi and Baaghi 3 co-starred Shraddha Kapoor with Tiger Shroff, while Baaghi 2 featured Disha Patani
While the first three instalments were successful, a fourth instalment of the film is also in the works. Baaghi 4 reunites Tiger Shroff with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan.