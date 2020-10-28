Tiger Shroff, Sajid Nadiadwala And Ahmed Khan Collaborate Again For Baaghi 4. Details Here

Tiger Shroff with Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan. (Image courtesy: wardakhannadiadwala)

It's official, guys! Tiger Shroff will once again collaborate with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan for the fourth instalment of the Baaghi series. Nadiadwala Grandson, the official Instagram account of Sajid Nadiadwala's production house, announced the new project on Wednesday. Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala are already working on the Heropanti 2 but more on that later. "#NGEFamily is pleased to announce that our Tiger Shroff is now a part of 2 action franchises. With Sajid Nadiadwala's #Heropanti2 going on floors, #Baaghi4 makes its way soon! To be directed by Ahmed Khan," read the caption on Nadiadwala Grandson's post.

Take a look:

Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda shared an update on Heropanti 2 on Wednesday. The film's shooting will start in December this year. She wrote: "Totally sentimental about #Heropanti! First time Sajid Nadiadwala was launching Tiger Shroff, he was so sure that he'll make a solid mark in B-Town, Tiger proved him right with 6 roaring BB years. This def calls for a sequel. Super pumped to announce #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2. Directed by my bro Ahmed Khan. And of course, our blockbuster franchise #Baaghi4 .... GET READY TO BE ENTERTAINED." Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Heropanti, co-starring Kriti Sanon.

Tiger Shroff has co-starred with Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani in previous Baaghi films. The first and third parts featured Shraddha opposite Tiger while the second instalment starred Disha Parani as the female lead. Baaghi (2016) was directed by Sabbir Khan while the other two parts were helmed by Ahmed Khan.

The release date of Baaghi 4 has not been announced yet.