Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff's Film Ranks #2 Among 2018's Top Opening Weekends

#Baaghi2 is a RECORD-SMASHER... East, West, North, South - the film is having a BLOCKBUSTER RUN everywhere... Opening weekend numbers are simply PHENOMENAL... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr. Total: 73.10 cr. India biz.

The MIND-BOGGLING Day 1 biz of #TigerZindaHai [Dec 2017] and #Baaghi2 hammers the fact that well-made action/masala entertainers will never go out of vogue... The genre worked big time in the past, it continues to attract massive footfalls to this date.