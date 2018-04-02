Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff's Film Ranks #2 Among 2018's Top Opening Weekends

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 is running successfully in theatres and has made above Rs 70 crore over the weekend

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 02, 2018 12:01 IST
Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2.

  1. Tiger Shroff's film is yet to cross the Rs 100-crore mark
  2. The film collected Rs 73.10 crore in three days
  3. Baaghi 2 is having a "blockbuster run everywhere"
Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 put up a great show over the weekend despite poor reviews. The film collected a whopping Rs 73.10 crore in three days, which is also the second highest opening weekend collection by a film in 2018. Baaghi 2 beat Padmaavat's opening day record but it could shatter its first weekend collection - Rs 114 crore (including preview shows). "Baaghi 2 is a record-smasher... East, West, North, South - the film is having a blockbuster run everywhere. Opening weekend numbers are simply phenomenal," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Rani Mukerji's Hichki and Ajay Devgn's Raid dented Baaghi 2's earnings by a few crores. The Ahmed Khan-directed film also stars Disha Patani.
 

Here are the top five opening weekend collection numbers:
  The box office numbers of Tiger Shroff's film remained unaffected by the damp reviews. Baaghi 2 was dismissed at a "2.5-hour stunt show" by film critic Saibal Chatterjee while Raja Sen said: "It is a long, painful film capable of giving audiences post-traumatic stress disorder." Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that action genre is here to stay as it "continues to attract massive footfall to this date."
 

Baaghi 2 is the second of Baaghi films and it is a remake of Telugu film Kshanam. Baaghi, which featured Shraddha Kapoor opposite Tiger Shroff released in 2016.

Baaghi 2 also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal. Before the release of Baaghi 2, the producers had announced a third film with the same director and lead actor.

