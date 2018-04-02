Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff's Film Ranks #2 Among 2018's Top Opening Weekends

Highlights
- Tiger Shroff's film is yet to cross the Rs 100-crore mark
- The film collected Rs 73.10 crore in three days
- Baaghi 2 is having a "blockbuster run everywhere"
#Baaghi2 is a RECORD-SMASHER... East, West, North, South - the film is having a BLOCKBUSTER RUN everywhere... Opening weekend numbers are simply PHENOMENAL... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr. Total: 73.10 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018
Here are the top five opening weekend collection numbers:
The box office numbers of Tiger Shroff's film remained unaffected by the damp reviews. Baaghi 2 was dismissed at a "2.5-hour stunt show" by film critic Saibal Chatterjee while Raja Sen said: "It is a long, painful film capable of giving audiences post-traumatic stress disorder." Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that action genre is here to stay as it "continues to attract massive footfall to this date."
TOP 5 - 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018
Opening Weekend biz...
1. #Padmavaat 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.
2. #Baaghi2 73.10 cr
3. #Raid 41.01 cr
4. #PadMan 40.05 cr
5. #SonuKeTituKiSweety#SKTKS 26.57 cr
India biz.
The MIND-BOGGLING Day 1 biz of #TigerZindaHai [Dec 2017] and #Baaghi2 hammers the fact that well-made action/masala entertainers will never go out of vogue... The genre worked big time in the past, it continues to attract massive footfalls to this date.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2018
Baaghi 2 also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal. Before the release of Baaghi 2, the producers had announced a third film with the same director and lead actor.