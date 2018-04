Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff's Film Ranks #2 Among 2018's Top Opening Weekends

Highlights Tiger Shroff's film is yet to cross the Rs 100-crore mark The film collected Rs 73.10 crore in three days Baaghi 2 is having a "blockbuster run everywhere"

#Baaghi2 is a RECORD-SMASHER... East, West, North, South - the film is having a BLOCKBUSTER RUN everywhere... Opening weekend numbers are simply PHENOMENAL... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr. Total: 73.10 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Weekend biz...

1. #Padmavaat 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

2. #Baaghi2 73.10 cr

3. #Raid 41.01 cr

4. #PadMan 40.05 cr

5. #SonuKeTituKiSweety#SKTKS 26.57 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018

The MIND-BOGGLING Day 1 biz of #TigerZindaHai [Dec 2017] and #Baaghi2 hammers the fact that well-made action/masala entertainers will never go out of vogue... The genre worked big time in the past, it continues to attract massive footfalls to this date. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2018

Tiger Shroff'sput up a great show over the weekend despite poor reviews. The film collected a whopping Rs 73.10 crore in three days, which is also the second highest opening weekend collection by a film in 2018. Baaghi 2 beat Padmaavat's opening day record but it could shatter its first weekend collection - Rs 114 crore (including preview shows). "is a record-smasher... East, West, North, South - the film is having a blockbuster run everywhere. Opening weekend numbers are simply phenomenal," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Rani Mukerji'sand Ajay Devgn'sdented's earnings by a few crores. The Ahmed Khan-directed film also stars Disha Patani.Here are the top five opening weekend collection numbers:The box office numbers of Tiger Shroff's film remained unaffected by the damp reviews.was dismissed at a "2.5-hour stunt show" by film critic Saibal Chatterjee while Raja Sen said: "It is a long, painful film capable of giving audiences post-traumatic stress disorder ." Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that action genre is here to stay as it "continues to attract massive footfall to this date."is the second offilms and it is a remake of Telugu film, which featured Shraddha Kapoor opposite Tiger Shroff released in 2016.also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal. Before the release of, the producers had announced a third film with the same director and lead actor.