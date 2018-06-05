Every Time Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani Post A Pic, It Goes Viral. See Latest Inside

Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are amongst the most-followed stars on Instagram. With 9.1 million followers and 11.4 million followers, respectively, every time Tiger and Disha post any picture, it goes crazy viral. On Tuesday, Tiger Shroff shared a shirtless picture of himself and in an hour, the post went viral. Over 3.5 lakh likes and counting. (Whoa). Tiger hasn't captioned the post but folks are busy posting their comments on the picture. "Now what is more perfect than this" and "what a picture" have been posted. Meanwhile, Disha Patani shared a picture of herself in a white swimsuit and she also doesn't need a caption to describe it, Internet already has. In less than an hour, Disha's got close to 1.9 lakh likes on her picture.
Highlights
- "Now what is more perfect than this," a user commented on Tiger's post
- In less than an hour, Disha's got close to 1.9 lakh likes on her picture
- The duo are reported to be vacationing together
See their pictures here.
Disha's post arrived just an hour after Tiger shared his photo. The duo are reported to be vacationing together. The duo were last seen in Baaghi 2, which earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office. Of their holiday plans, a source had told mid-day, "It's a private island resort, and they have booked a secluded villa for themselves. They had stayed at the same resort during their holiday in January this year. They didn't get a chance to celebrate the success of Baaghi 2 due to their hectic schedules. So, the two decided to take off to spend quality time together."
CommentsPreviously, they shared these.
Tiger Shroff's next film is Student Of The Year 2 and Disha Patani is prepping for Salman Khan's Bharat, also starring Priyanka Chopra.