Take That, Trolls. Disha Patani's Holiday Pics Set Fitness Goals, Say Her Fans

Actress Disha Patani has set the temperature soaring on Instagram with her posts from Maldives. Disha is sharing updates on Instagram from her Maldives vacation and filling up her holiday diary with photos, in which she can be seen sporting swimsuits and bikinis. While you begin to think this may be about the trolling and body-shaming, which has now become an inevitable part of social media reaction, it is not. While a section of her Instafam continues to spam her feed with negative comments, Disha is also being hailed for setting major fitness goals. "Love your body Disha Patani. You give me fitness goals. Keep inspiring!" read a comment while another added: "Your hard work can be seen. Amazing." Many others also cheered for Disha's toned mid-riff, which is visible in one of her photos.
Meanwhile, this is what Disha's rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff has been posting on Instagram.
CommentsTiger and Disha are reported to be vacationing together and celebrating the success of Baaghi 2 after wrapping their work commitments. This is what a source recently told mid-day about the couple's reported vacation plans: "It's a private island resort, and they have booked a secluded villa for themselves. They had stayed at the same resort during their holiday in January this year. They didn't get a chance to celebrate the success of Baaghi 2 due to their hectic schedules. So, the two decided to take off to spend quality time together."
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff co-starred in this year's Baaghi 2, which scored over Rs 100 crores at the box office. She will next be seen in Salman Khan's Bharat, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and releases on Eid next year.