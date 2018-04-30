Disha Patani Bonds With Rumoured Boyfriend Tiger Shroff's Mom Ayesha Shroff. See Viral Pics Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff met Ayesha Shroff and her friend Ana Singh for Sunday brunch

Disha Patani, who is reportedly dating Tiger Shroff , met the actor's mother Ayesha Shroff and designer Ana Singh (Ayesha's close friend) for Sunday brunch. The pictures of Disha Patani and Ayesha Shroff's bonding are trending big time. Tiger Shroff, who was filmingin Mussoorie up until a few days ago, was spotted walking out of a restaurant with Ana Singh while Disha and Ayesha Shroff strolled behind chatting away. Disha, who featured with Tiger Shroff in last month's, got into a car with the actor and left, while Ayesha waved them off. Disha Patani was dressed in denim hot pants and a statement shirt tucked-in untidily while Tiger wore a camouflage gunjee and trousers. See photos of Disha Patani's rendezvous with Ayesha Shroff.Disha Patani totally gets along with Tiger's family . We say this because in October 2017, photos of Disha and Krishna Shroff (Tiger's sister) exiting a restaurant holding hands went crazy viral.Last year when Tiger Shroff appeared on Karan Johar's talk show, he had all the nice things to say about Disha Patani - like he said she makes him look good. But when Karan asked him if he's dating Disha, Tiger dodged the question and said: " We have a common friend circle and she lives close by. So, we get along for a coffee once in a while."Before co-starring in, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani romanced in the video of the song, titled(released in 2016). Tiger's upcoming films areremake and a film with director Imtiaz Ali. Disha hasn't announced her next project yet.