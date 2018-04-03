Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: No Monday Blues For Tiger Shroff's Film, Makes 85 Crores

Highlights
- Baaghi 2 currently stands at Rs 85 crores and counting
- Baaghi 2 has recorded the second highest opening weekend of 2018
- Baaghi 2 had the highest opening of 2018
This is what Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Despite bandh affecting biz in various states, Baaghi 2 puts up a SUPERB double digit total on Mon... Biz gathered momentum towards evening shows... Speeding towards Rs 100 cr... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr. Total: Rs 85.20 cr. India biz."
On Friday, Baaghi 2 beat "Padmaavat"'s opening day collections to score the highest Day 1 collection of 2018. With Rs 73 crores on it's opening weekend, it ranked only second to the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, which had made Rs 114 crores on the first weekend.
TOP 5 - 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018
Opening Weekend biz...
1. #Padmavaat Rs 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Note: Hindi Tamil Telugu.
2. #Baaghi2 Rs 73.10 cr
3. #Raid RS 41.01 cr
4. #PadMan Rs 40.05 cr
5. #SonuKeTituKiSweety#SKTKS Rs 26.57 cr
India biz.
The MIND-BOGGLING Day 1 biz of #TigerZindaHai [Dec 2017] and #Baaghi2 hammers the fact that well-made action/masala entertainers will never go out of vogue... The genre worked big time in the past, it continues to attract massive footfalls to this date.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2018
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 is a sequel to 2016 action-thriller Baaghi and marks Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's debut Bollywood film.