Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: No Monday Blues For Tiger Shroff's Film, Makes 85 Crores

Baaghi 2 Box Office: On Monday, the movie collected Rs 12 crores at the ticket counters, pushing a score of Rs 73 crores to 85 crores

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 03, 2018 12:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: No Monday Blues For Tiger Shroff's Film, Makes 85 Crores

Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: A still from the movie (courtesy YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Baaghi 2 currently stands at Rs 85 crores and counting
  2. Baaghi 2 has recorded the second highest opening weekend of 2018
  3. Baaghi 2 had the highest opening of 2018
After recording the second highest opening weekend of 2018, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's new film Baaghi 2 has now scored double digits on its first Monday. Baaghi 2's score on the box office report card currently is Rs 85 crores and counting, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On Monday, the movie collected as much as Rs 12 crores at the ticket counters, pushing a score of Rs 73 crores to the current figure. Mr Adarsh also points out that Baaghi 2 witnessed great footfall despite the Bharat Bandh called by Dalit groups. He also predicted that scoring 100 crore at the box office is not too far for Baaghi 2.

This is what Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Despite bandh affecting biz in various states, Baaghi 2 puts up a SUPERB double digit total on Mon... Biz gathered momentum towards evening shows... Speeding towards Rs 100 cr... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr. Total: Rs 85.20 cr. India biz."
 


On Friday, Baaghi 2 beat "Padmaavat"'s opening day collections to score the highest Day 1 collection of 2018. With Rs 73 crores on it's opening weekend, it ranked only second to the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, which had made Rs 114 crores on the first weekend.
 

Comments
Earlier this week, Mr Adarsh cited the example of Baaghi 2, which opened to poor reviews, to say this: "#Baaghi2 hammers the fact that well-made action/masala entertainers will never go out of vogue."
 

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 is a sequel to 2016 action-thriller Baaghi and marks Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's debut Bollywood film.
 

Trending

baaghi 2box office collection day 4

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Commonwealth GamesPNR Status

................................ Advertisement ................................