<i>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan's Film Sees Massive 50% Drop, Mints Rs 9.75 Crore

Salman Khan's Sikandar is in trouble. The film, which marked Salman Khan's Eid comeback after 1-year break, continues to underperform at the box office after the Eid holiday. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's film witnessed a massive 50% drop in earnings on Wednesday (April 2). The film earned Rs 9.75 crore on Wednesday, as per Sacnilk.

Sikandar, released on March 30, managed to earn Rs 26 crore on its opening day. On Eid, the film earned Rs 29 crore, followed by Rs 19.5 crore on Tuesday (April 1). The film's total earnings at the domestic box office stand at Rs 84.25 crore (net) after 4 days of its release. The film was made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.

The poor performances of big-budget Hindi films in theatres initiated a conversation around the "dying" state of Bollywood for a while. Needless to say, Salman Khan's Sikandar would add more fuel to the ongoing chatter. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which smashed records after records in December 2024, earned Rs 85 crore (net) in Hindi on its fourth day of release (December 8).

Sikandar's underperformance brought the South vs Hindi films debate on the forefront for one more time.

Sikandar marked Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's first collaboration on screen. The film also marked Salman Khan's first project with AR Murugadoss, who previously directed Aamir Khan in the 2008 blockbuster Ghajini.

The movie has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film surpassed Salman Khan's last Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which had minted Rs 15 crore on its opening day. But Sikandar couldn't beat the opening collections of Tiger Zinda Hai, which earned Rs 33 crore on Day 1.