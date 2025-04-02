<i>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna's Film Sees Major Drop Post-Eid, Earns Over Rs 74 Crore

Salman Khan's Eid release Sikandar witnessed a major drop in earnings post-Eid holiday. On Tuesday, the film managed to earn Rs 19.5 crore (net), as per Sacnilk. The film, which released in theatres on Sunday, opened its box office collections with Rs 26 crore. On Eid, the film saw a slight jump, minting Rs 29 crore. Salman Khan's Eid comeback Sikandar raked in Rs 74.5 crore in three days while the film was made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.

As per Sacnilk, Sikandar had 18.91% occupancy in afternoon shows, followed by 25.99% in evening shows and 25.89% footfalls in night shows on Tuesday (April 1). The film is, surely, lagging behind Allu Arjun's gigantic Pushpa 2, which emerged as the biggest blockbuster of recent time.

Let's have a look at the collections of Pushpa 2 on its third day of release. The Hindi version of the film alone minted Rs 73.5 crore on Day 3. Released on a non-holiday (December 5, 2024), Allu Arjun's film swept the audience in Hindi belts, with a collection of Rs 200.7 crore in just three days. On Day 1, the Hindi version collected Rs 70.3 crore and on Day 2 it amassed Rs 56.9 crore.

Sikandar marked Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's first collaboration on screen. The film also marked Salman Khan's first work with A.R. Murugadoss who previously directed Aamir Khan in the 2008 blockbuster Ghajini.

Apart from Salman and Rashmika, the film features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj and Sharman Joshi in key roles.

The movie has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film surpassed Salman Khan's last Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which had minted Rs 15 crore on its opening day. But Sikandar couldn't beat the opening collections of Tiger Zinda Hai (2023).