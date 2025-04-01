<i>Sikandar</i> vs <i>Pushpa 2</i> Box Office Collection Report: Salman Khan Film Lags Far Behind Allu Arjun On Day 1 And Day 2

Salman Khan's Sikandar hit the big screens on March 30. While the action-packed film is enjoying a decent run at the box office, it still has a long way to go before catching up with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

For a clearer picture, here's a day-wise comparison between Sikandar and Pushpa 2:

1. According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 raked in ₹12.8 crore through special previews. On its opening day, the film minted a staggering ₹196.4 crore in the domestic market. In comparison, Sikandar collected Rs crore on its first day 30.06 crore (gross).

2. On day 2, Sikandar earned Rs 39.37 crore (gross), whereas Pushpa 2 dominated the box office with ₹112.1 crore.

3. Looking at the two-day total, Sikandar stands at ₹69.43 crore, while Pushpa 2 shattered records with ₹321.3 crore (of all languages).

Released on December 5 last year, Pushpa 2: The Rule amassed a lifetime collection of ₹1,470.25 crore. Directed by Sukumar, the film is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

Headlined by Allu Arjun, the second instalment of the franchise also features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. For those who missed it in theatres, Pushpa 2 is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Coming back to Sikandar, just like Pushpa 2, this film also features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The film marks the first-ever collaboration between Rashmika and Salman Khan.

Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj and Sharman Joshi are also seen playing important roles in the AR Murugadoss directorial.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Sikandar 2 out of 5 stars and called it “an all-out assault on all things logical.” Click here to read the review.