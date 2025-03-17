Allu Arjun's <i>Pushpa 3</i> To Release In 2028, Confirms Producer Ravi Shankar

Pushpa 2: The Rule, headlined by Allu Arjun, needs no introduction. The film smashed box office records, and how! And guess what? The third instalment is officially in the works.

At a recent media event, Mythri Movie Makers producer Ravi Shankar announced that Pushpa 3: The Rampage is expected to hit screens worldwide in 2028. Excited? So are we!

Ravi Shankar said, "Pushpa 3 is definitely on! Allu Arjun is presently doing two films with director Atlee Kumar and another one with Trivikram Srinivas. Pushpa 3 will be after these two films. He'll take at least two years to complete the two films. Meanwhile, director Sukumar too is doing a film with Ram Charan next, it'll take at least two years for him to wrap up the film and get back to writing Pushpa 3.”

“So the third instalment is likely to begin in two and a half years. We won't delay the things as it happened earlier but hopefully come back quickly in three years, so the film will arrive somewhere in 2028," he added.

In February, the makers of the Pushpa franchise organized a Thank You meet to celebrate the film's blockbuster success of the second part. At the event, Allu Arjun shared his feelings and described Pushpa as an “emotion” for him.

The actor said, “For me 'Pushpa' is not a film, it's a five-year journey, it's an emotion. I want to dedicate the entire efforts and success of the film to all my fans and my army. Thank you for your love and support, I'll make you all more mad mad mad mad proud, I promise. This is a good step. I'll make you all proud with all your love and blessings.”

The Pushpa franchise began with the release of Pushpa: The Rise in December 2021. Following that, Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in December last year. In addition to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil play important roles in the series.