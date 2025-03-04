Viral Video: <i>Pushpa 2</i> Star Sreeleela Joins Kartik Aaryan For Family Celebrations

Kartik Aaryan confirmed that he would be romancing Pushpa 2 star Sreeleela in Anurag Basu's yet-untitled film. The Internet noticed the chemistry of the fresh pair in a teaser released a few weeks ago. Soon, rumours of their dating began.

Now a video went viral in which Sreeleela can be seen enjoying at Kartik Aaryan's family function. The party was, reportedly, hosted by Kartik Aaryan to celebrate a milestone in his sister Kritika Tiwari's medical career. In the video, Sreelala can be seen dancing her heart out while Kartik captures the vibes on his phone. Soon the music changes from the Pushpa 2 hit number Kissik to Mast Kalandar and Sreelala steps aside realising the fact. It prompts laughter from Kartik Aaryan.

The video drew diverse reactions on Reddit. A user wrote, "They are starring in Aashiqui 3 together. His beard is for the character. Doesn't seem so odd for them to hang out together."

Another comment read, "I envy Kartik Aaryan's beard."

Another comment read, "Sreeleela is old acquaintance / friend I think. If I remember correctly she was spotted with SPKK producer & Kartik before too. I think Shareen was present here as well."

Another comment read, "What's even more interesting is the fact that Sreeleela herself is a Doctor....err sort of and if I am not wrong she also belongs to a family of doctors."

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's yet-untitled film, directed by Anurag Basu, is all set to release in theatres this Diwali 2025. Kartik has been sporting a beard look in the film.