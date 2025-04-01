<i>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna's Film Earns Rs 29 Crore On Eid

Salman Khan has made a grand comeback with his Eid release Sikandar. The film released on Sunday (March 30) in theatres. On its first Monday of release, which coincided with Eid, the film minted Rs 29 crore for all languages. The film raked in Rs 26 crore on its opening day, taking the total to Rs 55 crore at the domestic box office.

As per Sacnilk, the film registered footfalls of 26.70 percent in afternoon shows, followed by 30.18 % in evening shows and 33.12% in night shows. Sikandar had an overall 24.60% Hindi occupancy on Monday, as per Sacnilk.

Salman Khan's Eid release opened to average reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film two out of 5 stars and wrote, "The bloated actioner, which alternates between Rajkot and Mumbai, also aspires to be Salman Khan's version of Jawan. It opens too many fronts for its own good and ends up fluffing its lines.

"Little of what Sikandar cobbles together - the story and screenplay are both by the director - achieves any degree of coherence. It's way too dependent on wild yet unimaginative contrivances that strain credulity."

Sikandar marked Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's first collaboration on screen. The film also marked Salman Khan's first work with A.R. Murugadoss who previously directed Aamir Khan in the 2008 blockbuster Ghajini.

Apart from Salman and Rashmika, the film features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj and Sharman Joshi in key roles.

The movie has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film surpassed Salman Khan's last Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which had minted Rs 15 crore on its opening day. But Sikandar couldn't beat the opening collections of Tiger Zinda Hai.