<i>Pushpa 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Allu Arjun's Film On A Rampage, Enters Rs 800 Crore Club

Allu Arjun and director Sukumar's Pushpa 2 continues to make waves at the global box office. The film has grossed over Rs 800 crore worldwide in just four days and trade reports suggest it will easily cross Rs 1,000 crore before completing its first week in theatres. The sequel is particularly creating a storm in the Hindi-speaking market. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on his X account that Pushpa 2 surpassed Rs 800 crore in gross earnings globally over its opening weekend.

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 has outperformed the original Telugu version, becoming the first Hindi film to earn over Rs 80 crore nett in India. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 141.5 crore nett in India on December 8. Of this, the Hindi version contributed a staggering Rs 85 crore nett, while the Telugu version earned Rs 44 crore nett. In Tamil Nadu, the film recorded Rs 9.5 crore nett on Sunday.

Additionally, the Malayalam and Kannada versions of Pushpa 2 earned Rs 1.9 crore and Rs 1.1 crore nett, respectively, in India on Sunday. The total four-day collection now stands at Rs 529.45 crore nett, with the Hindi version playing a major role in these impressive earnings. The Hindi version alone has earned Rs 285.7 crore nett in the first four days.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 picks up where its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise (2021), left off. The much-anticipated sequel continues the story of red sandalwood smuggling, with Allu Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. The film also features seasoned actors such as Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj.