<i>Pushpa 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna's Film Becomes The Fastest Indian Movie To Cross Rs 500 Crore Mark (Globally)

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's much-awaited film Pushpa 2 has made a smashing debut at the box office, breaking multiple records across the globe. Released on December 5, a non-holiday weekday, the movie has already amassed an astounding Rs 500 crore gross worldwide in just three days.

According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 had an impressive start with its premiere shows on December 4, collecting Rs 10.65 crore net from Indian audiences. However, it was the opening day that truly set the tone for the film's success. On December 5, the movie surged ahead with a remarkable Rs 164.5 crore nett collection, marking the biggest-ever opening for any Indian film.

Though the film witnessed a 42.89% dip in collections on the next day, which was its first Friday, it still performed strongly, collecting Rs 93.8 crore. The weekend proved to be a turning point for Pushpa 2, as it regained momentum on Saturday, bringing in Rs 115.58 crore nett. This helped push the total nett collection to Rs 379.28 crore by the end of Saturday.

The Hindi version of the film has particularly struck a chord with audiences, grossing Rs 200.7 crore in just three days. On Day 1, it earned Rs 70.3 crore, followed by Rs 56.9 crore on Day 2, and Rs 73.5 crore on Day 3.

One of the standout achievements of Pushpa 2: The Rule is its record-breaking performance at the Indian box office. The film surpassed RRR- the magnum opus directed by SS Rajamouli- to take the crown for the biggest opening ever for an Indian film. Additionally, in the Hindi language markets, the movie dethroned Jawan, directed by Atlee, to become the highest-grossing opening for a Hindi-language film.

The much-anticipated sequel continues the story of red sandalwood smuggling, with Allu Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. The film also features seasoned actors such as Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 picks up where its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise (2021), left off, offering an electrifying continuation of the gripping saga.