<i>Pushpa 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Film Enters Rs 400 Crore Club (Globally)

Allu Arjun's mass entertainer Pushpa 2 is breaking records at an unprecedented pace. After making history as the biggest Indian opener ever on Day 1, the film has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide in just two days, as per Sacnilk. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa 2 has grossed over Rs 400 crore globally, with a net total of Rs 265 crore in India. According to Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs 90.1 crore net on its second day of release. On opening day, Pushpa 2 topped the Indian box office, surpassing Rajamouli's RRR to take the lead. It outperformed other major blockbusters such as Baahubali 2 and KGF 2 and even became the highest-grossing Hindi release, surpassing last year's Jawan.

Released in multiple languages, Pushpa 2 saw strong occupancy on its second day across all versions. In Telugu, the film recorded a 53% occupancy, while in Hindi, it was at 51.65%. Tamil had 38.52%, Kannada 35.97%, and Malayalam had 27.30% occupancy.

The much-anticipated sequel continues the story of red sandalwood smuggling, with Allu Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. The film also features seasoned actors such as Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 picks up where its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise (2021), left off, offering an electrifying continuation of the gripping saga.