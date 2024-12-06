<i>Pushpa 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Film Surpasses <i>RRR</i>, Emerges As The Biggest Indian Opener Ever

Allu Arjun's highly anticipated sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule has made an explosive entry at the Indian box office, becoming the biggest opener in Indian cinema history, surpassing the record previously held by SS Rajamouli's RRR. The action-packed film, directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, has earned a staggering Rs 175.1 crore nett on its opening day, as per Sacnilk. With this phenomenal collection, Pushpa 2 has dethroned RRR's Rs 133 crore day 1 earnings by a massive margin.

The film's opening day collection was primarily driven by the Telugu version, which earned Rs 95.1 crore, while the Hindi version contributed Rs 67 crore. The Tamil version earned Rs 7 crore, Kannada minted Rs 1 crore and Malayalam version collected Rs 5 crore. Overall, the movie saw an incredible 82.66% occupancy in Telugu, with night shows reaching a peak occupancy of 90.19%. The Hindi version also performed strongly, bringing in Rs 67 crore, making it the second-highest contributor to the total collection.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is now one of the highest-grossing Indian openers of all time, and with the movie still gaining momentum, early estimates suggest it may cross Rs 250 crore by the end of the weekend.

The much-anticipated sequel continues the story of red sandalwood smuggling, with Allu Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. The film also features seasoned actors such as Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 picks up where its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise (2021), left off, offering an electrifying continuation of the gripping saga.