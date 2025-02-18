<i>Chhaava</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal And Rashmika Mandanna's Film Passes Monday Test With Flying Colours

Vicky Kaushal's latest film, Chhaava, is on track to become Bollywood's first major hit of 2025. Following an exceptional debut and an impressive opening weekend, the film also passed a significant milestone by surpassing the crucial first Monday test, with earnings nearly double that of the next seven highest-grossing Hindi films combined on their respective first Mondays.

On Monday, Chhaava raked in an impressive Rs 24 crore nett, marking a 50.52% drop from its Sunday earnings of Rs 48.5 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Chhaava's first Monday collection is not only significantly higher than any other Bollywood release this year, but it also outperformed films like Sky Force (Rs 7 crore), Deva (Rs 2.75 crore), Emergency (Rs 1.05 crore), Fateh (Rs 0.95 crore), Azaad (Rs 0.65 crore), Badass Ravikumar (Rs 0.6 crore), and Loveyapa (Rs 0.55 crore) on their respective first Mondays.

This brings the film's domestic total to Rs 140.5 crore, with its global gross standing at Rs 164.75 crore. Produced on a reported budget of Rs 130 crore (as per Koimoi), Chhaava has already recouped its costs and surpassed its budget with ease, making it the first major Hindi release of the year to achieve this milestone.

Throughout the day, the Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer maintained a robust overall occupancy rate of 31.62% in the Hindi market. The occupancy rate started at 17.80% for morning shows but improved steadily, reaching 27.11% in the afternoon, 34.12% in the evening and peaking at 47.46% during the night screenings.

With Chhaava, Rashmika Mandanna has now scored her fourth consecutive theatrical success after Varisu (2023), Animal (2023), and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024).

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant and is based on the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Confederacy.