Karan Johar On Bollywood's Herd Mentality: "After <i>Chhaava</i> And <i>Stree</i>, Everyone Wants To Make Historicals And Horror-Comedies"

Karan Johar criticised Bollywood's trend of copying successful film genres like historicals and horror comedie

He cited films like Chhaava and Stree as examples that sparked industry-wide imitation.

Johar emphasised the need for unique, individual storytelling rather than following trends.

Karan Johar recently got candid about how the latest trend of "herd mentality" in Bollywood is plaguing the film industry more than ever. He elaborated by saying that with blockbusters like Chhaava and Stree, everyone wants to now make historicals and horror-comedies, as they seem to have cracked the code to keep the audience interested.

He further shared how he wants to focus on individualism. Karan added that he was asked about his universe of films like the trending horror-comedy verse, and he said his verse was cinema itself.

Karan Johar recently spoke about how everyone in the film industry is trying to copy each other's success stories.

Speaking of the ongoing "herd mentality" that seems to be prevalent in the film business, Karan told Bollywood Hungama, "I think it is everybody grappling to do what others are doing. We see Pushpa running and catering so strongly to the tier-2 and tier-3 audiences, and suddenly, we will see 20 others wanting to do the same. You see Chhaava working, everybody would want to make historicals. Stree and everybody wants to make horror comedies. Those worked because they were individually strong, and there was no other option in that genre. It was a unique thought that made those films work."

He added, "We all need to have individual thoughts that are unique to ourselves. Someone asked me the other day, 'Do you have a universe?' I was like, 'As in?' They were like, 'A spy universe or a cop universe.' I was like, 'My universe is cinema itself.' I am not here to build universes, I am here to tell stories. In that story if there's a universe, then why not?"

Karan Johar recently attended the Cannes 2025 Film Festival. Neeraj Ghaywan's film Homebound, which had Karan Johar as one of its producers, premiered in the Un Certain Regard category. The cast featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa were also present.

