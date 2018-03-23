Jacqueline Fernandez's Ek Do Teen: Baaghi 2 Director Says They Were 'Ready For The Criticism'

Highlights
"I know you would be thinking that as a director I green-lit the final take. But we must not forget that it is an experiment... All feedback of such work cannot be positive. We are here to take the praise and bashing," he added.
N Chandra has vehemently slammed the new version and Saroj Khan, the choreographer of Madhuri's song, has refused to comment but celebrities like Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor have put in a word of favour for Jacqueline on Twitter.
Salman Khan said that Jacqueline did "full justice to the legendary moves of Saroj khan" and emphasised that it is difficult to "match Madhuri Dixit." Anil Kapoor, who co-starred with Madhuri Dixit in Tezaab but did not feature in the song, said: "What a momentous task it was to follow in Madhuri Dixit's footsteps and Jacqueline Fernandez has done it exceptionally."
Loved d song, Jackie has done full justice 2 d legendary moves of Saroj khan difficult to match Madhuri. Nice 2 see Varun n Jackie to our songs makes us proud n keeps d songs alive n fans listening, dancing n having a blast. Makes me proud . Enjoy Karo !https://t.co/qQ6nfnSAD1— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018
What a momentous task it was to follow in @MadhuriDixit's footsteps, and @Asli_Jacqueline has done it exceptionally! It takes a lot of courage & conviction to attempt to recreate an iconic song that so many people have loved for so long! #EkDoTeenhttps://t.co/FSJHTDnwC7— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 22, 2018
"The intention behind recreating any song is to revisit the memory of some of the cult classics like this, and keeping the new generation connect with it. Our youngsters have a strong connection with the lead pair of the film, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. When they watch the song in this film, they get to know about an old song that our generation grew up watching," Ahmed Khan told IANS.
Of Madhuri's feedback (which is still awaited), Ahmed Khan said: "Giving a feedback is her choice. I have nothing to say on that. We have done the song, bought the rights and in a legal way. I think we should be encouraged to attempt to recreate a song like 'Ek Do Teen' that was released 30 years ago."
