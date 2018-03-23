Revisiting Madhuri Dixit's Ek Do Teen Might Explain The Outrage Over Jacqueline Fernandez Version

Highlights Tezaab director said the new Ek Do Teen is "crass" Salman and Anil Kapoor have defended Jacqueline's Ek Do Teen Madhuri Disixt haven't spoken about the new song

I've not seen the trashy Ek do teen till now. Let's hope I never do. — pri (@_AgarTumSaathHo) March 22, 2018

The reason why original #EkDoTeen is such an iconic song is because the woman is seen being more than an object of desire. Madhuri dances beautifully in a quirky and fun way not trying to please anyone. The newer version does the exact opposite — lost soul (@theClaiire) March 19, 2018

If were to explain Jacqueline Fernandez's remake of Madhuri Dixit's Ek Do Teen in one word: Horror.



Do not touch the legends. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) March 19, 2018

Was changing channels suddenly watched Jacqueline Fernandez dancing to iconic song 'Ek Do Teen.....'. Switched off the TV as a mark of respect to Madhuri Dixit. — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) March 20, 2018

If you still do not appreciate the level of artistry Madhuri Dixit delivered through her dance numbers and the delicate balance she struck in the more sensual ones, I hope you'll realize it after watching the new Ek Do Teen. — Hichki 23rd MARCH (@kowshik4mBD) March 19, 2018

What a momentous task it was to follow in @MadhuriDixit's footsteps, and @Asli_Jacqueline has done it exceptionally! It takes a lot of courage & conviction to attempt to recreate an iconic song that so many people have loved for so long! #EkDoTeenhttps://t.co/FSJHTDnwC7 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 22, 2018

Loved d song, Jackie has done full justice 2 d legendary moves of Saroj khan difficult to match Madhuri. Nice 2 see Varun n Jackie to our songs makes us proud n keeps d songs alive n fans listening, dancing n having a blast. Makes me proud . Enjoy Karo !https://t.co/qQ6nfnSAD1 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018