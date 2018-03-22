After Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor Gives Jacqueline Fernandez's Ek Do Teen An A For Effort

What a momentous task it was to follow in @MadhuriDixit's footsteps, and @Asli_Jacqueline has done it exceptionally! It takes a lot of courage & conviction to attempt to recreate an iconic song that so many people have loved for so long! #EkDoTeenhttps://t.co/FSJHTDnwC7— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 22, 2018
Earlier this week, as Ek Do Teen continued to top the trends' list, there was considerable amount of backlash on Twitter and a sizeable amount of criticism from N Chandra, who directed the 1988 film Tezaab - Ek Do Teen originally belongs to the movie, which famously starred Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. "I can't believe they've done this to Ek Do Teen. It's crass beyond imagination," the director told IANS earlier.
Not just Anil Kapoor but Salman Khan, who has co-starred with Jacqueline in Kick, also defended his colleague in a tweet of support on Wednesday. "Loved the song, Jackie has done full justice to the legendary moves of Saroj Khan. Difficult to match Madhuri," read a part of his tweet. Salman also made a reference to Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2, which is a recycled version of his own 1997 movie Judwaa.
Loved d song, Jackie has done full justice 2 d legendary moves of Saroj khan difficult to match Madhuri. Nice 2 see Varun n Jackie to our songs makes us proud n keeps d songs alive n fans listening, dancing n having a blast. Makes me proud . Enjoy Karo !https://t.co/qQ6nfnSAD1— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018
N Chandra appeared to have taken particular offense to Madhuri being replaced by Jacqueline in the remixed version. This is what he told IANS: "Jacqueline Fernandez doing Madhuri Dixit's number? Give me a break! It's like turning the Central Park into a botanical garden. Madhuri danced with such grace and innocence." N Chandra, who said that remixing old iconic songs is "creative vandalism" and that there should be "strict laws" against it, was also reportedly joined by Saroj Khan in the anti-Ek Do Teen remix campaign.
Watch the Ek Do Teen remix here:
Baaghi 2 will arrive in theatres on March 30.