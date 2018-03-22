Salman Khan Defends Jacqueline Fernandez's Ek Do Teen After Backlash, Says 'Difficult To Match Madhuri Dixit'

Tezaab director N Chandra may think that Jacqueline Fernandez's version of Madhuri Dixit's iconic song Ek Do Teen is 'crass' but not Salman Khan. The 52-year-old actor defended his Race 3 co-star after the song's release triggered severe backlash from Twitter and the makers of the original song, reportedly including choreographer Saroj Khan. "Loved the song, Jackie (Jacqueline Fernandez) has done full justice to the legendary moves of Saroj Khan. (Its) difficult to match Madhuri," Salman Khan tweeted along with the link of Ek Do Teen redux. On Wednesday, director N Chandra slammed the new version of the Tezaab song, which will be incorporated in Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Baaghi 2.
Highlights
- Salman Khan says remixing old tracks "keep the songs alive"
- Jacqueline's Ek Do Teen was slammed by the makers of the original song
- Ek Do Teen redux is a part of Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2
The Tezaab director also said that remixing old iconic songs is "creative vandalism" and that there should be "strict laws" against it. But Salman Khan, whose Judwaa 2 was recently recycled with Varun Dhawan in lead role, has a different take on this as well. He tweeted: "(It is) nice to see Varun (Dhawan) and Jackie dance to our songs makes us proud and (it) keeps the songs alive and fans listening, dancing and having a blast. Makes me proud. Enjoy Karo!"
Loved d song, Jackie has done full justice 2 d legendary moves of Saroj khan difficult to match Madhuri. Nice 2 see Varun n Jackie to our songs makes us proud n keeps d songs alive n fans listening, dancing n having a blast. Makes me proud . Enjoy Karo !https://t.co/qQ6nfnSAD1— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018
Judwaa 2 also revamped two of Salman Khan's iconic songs - Oonchi Hai Building and Tan Tana Tan Tara.
Speaking to IANS, N Chandra had said: "I can't believe they've done this to Ek Do Teen. It's crass beyond imagination. And Jacqueline Fernandez doing Madhuri Dixit's number? Give me a break! It's like turning the Central Park into a botanical garden. Madhuri danced with such grace and innocence." When IANS asked Saroj Khan about the new version of the song, she refused to comment.
(With inputs from IANS)