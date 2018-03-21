Jacqueline Fernandez's Ek Do Teen In Trouble? 'Crass, Will Take Action,' Says Tezaab Director

Highlights
Ek Do Teen 2.0 released on Monday and the Internet was also not really happy about the new version. "I can't believe they've done this to Ek Do Teen. It's crass beyond imagination. And Jacqueline Fernandez doing Madhuri Dixit's number? Give me a break! It's like turning the Central Park into a botanical garden... Saroj ji and I are definitely taking action," said N Chandra, reports The Quint.
Here's what Twitter said about Jacqueline's version of the song:
The reason why original #EkDoTeen is such an iconic song is because the woman is seen being more than an object of desire. Madhuri dances beautifully in a quirky and fun way not trying to please anyone. The newer version does the exact opposite— lost soul (@theClaiire) March 19, 2018
It would be better if they scrap this video and song out of the film and YouTube and forget they made it.#EkDoTeen#savetheclassics— Omkar Reddy (@omkar939) March 19, 2018
Madhuri dixit after watching Ek Do Teen #EkDoTeenpic.twitter.com/LUJLxDpZDZ— pramod bagade (@pramodbagade1) March 16, 2018
In a separate interview, Baaghi 2 director Ahmed Khan said that once they decided to redo Ek Do Teen he had rushed to seek Saroj Khan's "blessings" but did not invite her to redo the choreography. He told Bollywood Hungama: "I quickly paid Saroj ji a visit. But we did not invite her to do the choreography for the new version of Ek Do Teen for two reasons. One, because we wanted a new treatment to the song. And two, because Saroj ji is now getting old and is also likely to run out of patience on the sets."
Baaghi 2 features Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles and the film is expected to hit the screens on March 30.