Jacqueline Fernandez's Ek Do Teen In Trouble? 'Crass, Will Take Action,' Says Tezaab Director

The reason why original #EkDoTeen is such an iconic song is because the woman is seen being more than an object of desire. Madhuri dances beautifully in a quirky and fun way not trying to please anyone. The newer version does the exact opposite — lost soul (@theClaiire) March 19, 2018

It would be better if they scrap this video and song out of the film and YouTube and forget they made it.#EkDoTeen#savetheclassics — Omkar Reddy (@omkar939) March 19, 2018

Madhuri dixit after watching Ek Do Teen #EkDoTeenpic.twitter.com/LUJLxDpZDZ — pramod bagade (@pramodbagade1) March 16, 2018

redux, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez in Madhuri Dixit's place, has not impresseddirector N Chandra, who originally directed the iconic song. He's upset with the makers of, for which the song has been resurrected and he has decided to take action against the filmmakers, reports The Quint . Mr Chandra was informed about the new version by Saroj Khan, who choreographed Madhuri Dixit in the 1988 film, at late actress Sridevi's funeral. "She (Saroj Khan) came to me and said, 'Have you seen what they're doing to ournumber?' I had no clue. Sarojtold me that the makers ofwere doing a new version of. She said she will take legal action against it," The Quint reported N Chandra as saying.2.0 released on Monday and the Internet was also not really happy about the new version. "I can't believe they've done this to. It's crass beyond imagination. And Jacqueline Fernandez doing Madhuri Dixit's number? Give me a break! It's like turning the Central Park into a botanical garden... Sarojand I are definitely taking action," said N Chandra, reports The Quint Here's what Twitter said about Jacqueline's version of the song:In a separate interview,director Ahmed Khan said that once they decided to redohe had rushed to seek Saroj Khan's "blessings" but did not invite her to redo the choreography. He told Bollywood Hungama : "I quickly paid Saroja visit. But we did not invite her to do the choreography for the new version offor two reasons. One, because we wanted a new treatment to the song. And two, because Sarojis now getting old and is also likely to run out of patience on the sets." Jacqueline's version ofhas been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, who was one of the background dancers in the original song. "We have incorporated Madhuri's signature step into our version but the rest of the steps are by Ganesh," Ahmed Khan said, adding thatredux is "homage to the original."features Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles and the film is expected to hit the screens on March 30.