Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor To NDTV On Salman Khan's Reaction - 'There's No Envy'

Anil Kapoor pictured at the studio

Anil Kapoor, who is ready to host the new season of Bigg Boss OTT 3, shared with NDTV what Salman Khan told him about taking up this new challenge. Speaking to NDTV's Abira Dhar, Anil Kapoor said, "How happy Salman (Khan) was when I spoke to him that I am doing Bigg Boss. So, that's the investment I have done as a friend, as a brother. There's no envy - neither from my side, neither I am gloating that I am doing that. I am going my head down and doing my best. Neither is he... it doesn't matter to anybody. We're doing our jobs." Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan worked together in several films like No Entry, Biwi No 1, Salaam-E-Ishq to name a few.

In the same conversation, Anil Kapoor talked about how he has been keeping his positive vibes alive in a career spanning more than four decades. When asked how he chooses his scripts nowadays, Anil Kapoor told NDTV, "I'm very blessed and fortunate. There were times when filmmakers came to me - national and international. I'm not trying to show off (smiles). I get really surprised like how this person thought about me. I obviously keep quiet. I don't talk about it. It's very uncool to talk about who's approaching you for what films. Till it happens, I leave it to them to announce it. But I'm just grateful that I got the right team, the right co-stars, the right home for all whatever I do." In recent time, Anil Kapoor portrayed various roles in films like Animal, Fighter and the series The Night Manager.

When asked how he reacts to failures, Anil Kapoor said, "I get upset. It bothers me for a few days. But I go for my next. I tell this to actors, youngsters, ''I have gone through it. There's so many ups and downs. And I believe if someone has replaced you, something better gonna come to you. "

Karan Johar hosted the debut season of Bigg Boss OTT, followed by Salman Khan in the second season. Originally slated for a May premiere, the show got delayed by a month.