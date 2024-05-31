Bigg Boss OTT 3 First Promo: Anil Kapoor Replaces Salman Khan As Host

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (Courtesy: AnilKapoor)

Bigg Boss OTT is back with a new season. The third season of Bigg Boss OTT is generating buzz with a fresh twist as veteran actor Anil Kapoor steps in as the new host, taking over from Salman Khan. In a recent promo released by the makers, a man is seen walking confidently in red shoes, interspersed with nostalgic snippets from previous seasons of the show. Suddenly, the man, none other than Anil Kapoor, breaks the sequence with a sharp whistle, exclaiming, “Kursi manga re… (bring the chair)”. This moment transitions seamlessly into a voiceover stating, “Kuch karte hai na jhakaas,” prompting Anil Kapoor to respond with, “Bahaut hogaya re jhakaas, karte hain na kuch aur khaas.” The teaser concludes by announcing the show's streaming debut in June. However, the exact premiere date still remains under wraps.

The official Instagram handle of Jio Cinema shared the first promo. The caption read, "A new host for the new season of Bigg Boss OTT. Aur Bigg Boss ki tarha, inki awaaz hi kaafi hai. P.S. - No prizes for guessing #BiggBossOTT3 coming this June on JioCinema Premium."

The hosting baton for Bigg Boss OTT has seen a dynamic shift across its seasons. Initially hosted by Karan Johar in its debut season, followed by Salman Khan in the second season. Originally slated for a May premiere, the show got delayed by a month. This delay led to Salman Khan stepping down due to scheduling conflicts.

With the season set to kick off in June, anticipation is high as Anil Kapoor gears up to infuse his own charm into the show. Alongside Anil Kapoor's hosting debut, reports suggest that popular stars like Shivangi Joshi and Shafaq Naaz are being considered to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Divya Agarwal won the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. In the second season, Elvish Yadav scripted history by becoming the first wildcard contestant to win the show.