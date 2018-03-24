Jacqueline Fernandez Injured While Filming Race 3, Resumes Shoot Jacqueline Fernandez is filming Race 3 in Abu Dhabi for the last one week

Share EMAIL PRINT Jacqueline Fernandez at an event in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Jacqueline) New Delhi: Highlights Jaqueline Fernandez suffered a minor injury She resumed filming after preliminary treatment Jacqueline is filming Race 3 in Abu Dhabi Ek Do Teen redux (more about that later) instead for a minor accident on the sets of her work-in-progress film Race 3. The actress reportedly injured herself during filming in Abu Dhabi. She was rushed to a hospital and was discharged after a preliminary treatment. "Yes, it was a minor injury. Jacqueline is hurt above the eye while playing squash. She is better now and has resumed shooting," producer Ramesh Taurani told news agency IANS. When

Jessica: Raw power . #Race3#Race3ThisEid@Asli_Jacqueline@SKFilmsOfficial@TipsOfficialpic.twitter.com/YwxSN78QYm — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 20, 2018



According to an IANS report, Jacqueline has been filming action sequences in Abu Dhabi for a week now. The scenes reportedly demand the actress to perform a stylised action and Mix Martial Art techniques involving a lot of kicks and punches. She has been prepping for two hours daily to master her action moves.



In the other news, Jacqueline Fernandez has been topping the trends list for the revamped version of Ek Do Teen for upcoming film Baaghi 2. The Tezaab director N Chandra, who directed Madhuri Dixit's song, choreographed by Saroj Khan. He called it "crass." But Jacqueline's Race 3 co-stars Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor tweeted for the dance number and said that it's "difficult to match Madhuri Dixit" and that Jacqueline's effort was "exceptional."



Race 3 also stars Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The film will release on Eid, this year.



(With inputs from IANS)



Jacqueline Fernandez features in headlines again - this time not for theredux (more about that later) instead for a minor accident on the sets of her work-in-progress film. The actress reportedly injured herself during filming in Abu Dhabi. She was rushed to a hospital and was discharged after a preliminary treatment. "Yes, it was a minor injury. Jacqueline is hurt above the eye while playing squash. She is better now and has resumed shooting," producer Ramesh Taurani told news agency IANS. When Salman Khan, the lead actor of the Remo D'Souza-directed film, introduced Jacqueline's character on Twitter he said: "Jessica: Raw power."According to an IANS report, Jacqueline has been filming action sequences in Abu Dhabi for a week now. The scenes reportedly demand the actress to perform a stylised action and Mix Martial Art techniques involving a lot of kicks and punches. She has been prepping for two hours daily to master her action moves.In the other news, Jacqueline Fernandez has been topping the trends list for the revamped version offor upcoming film. The revised version of the song has been slammed by a certain section of social media in addition todirector N Chandra, who directed Madhuri Dixit's song, choreographed by Saroj Khan. He called it "crass." But Jacqueline'sco-stars Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor tweeted for the dance number and said that it's "difficult to match Madhuri Dixit" and that Jacqueline's effort was "exceptional."also stars Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The film will release on Eid, this year.(With inputs from IANS)