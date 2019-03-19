Tara Sutaria, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh Wrap Marjaavaan With A Party

Sidharth, Tara, Rakul Preet and Riteish at Marjaavaan wrap party

Highlights Tara and Sidharth caught up at Marjaavaan wrap party Tara and Sidharth are also neighbours 'Marjaavaan' marks Tara and Sidharth's first film together

And it's a wrap for Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh's upcoming film Marjaavaan! The Marjaavaan co-stars, along with the film's team, let their hair down to celebrate the film's wrap at a party in Mumbai on Monday evening and pictures from the bash have been trending all of Tuesday morning. Tara Sutaria checked in to the party looking ravishing in black separates. Rakul Preet Singh opted for a crop-top and denim look while Sidharth Malhotra was colour coordinated with Tara and Rakul in black. Tara Sutaria will make her Bollywood debut with upcoming film Student Of The Year 2 and Marjaavaan marks her second Hindi film.

At the Marjaavaan wrap party (pic courtesy Santosh Nagwekar)

At the Marjaavaan wrap party (courtesy Santosh Nagwekar)

Riteish Deshmukh, who also co-stars with Tara, Rakul and Sidharth in Marjaavaan, partied with the rest. While Rakul Preet Singh struck cute poses, Tara Sutaria set the flashbulbs popping just by being herself. Here's how much fun Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh had at the Marjaavaan wrap party. Marjaavaan director Milap Zaveri, actress Nora Fatehi, producer Nikkhil Advani and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar were also there.

Tara at the Marjaavaan wrap party (courtesy Santosh Nagwekar)

Rakul Preet Singh at the Marjaavaan wrap party (courtesy Santosh Nagwekar)

Sidharth at the Marjaavaan wrap party (courtesy Santosh Nagwekar)

Nora Fatehi at the Marjaavaan wrap party (courtesy Santosh Nagwekar)

Meanwhile, on a recent episode of Koffee With Karan, Tiger Shroff appeared to suggest that Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra are perhaps dating. On the show, Tara also said she would not mind going on a coffee date with Sidharth Malhotra, who is her neighbour. Tara also revealed she has a crush on a former Student Of The Year and we all know that Sidharth is one of them.

Marjaavaan is expected to release on October 2 this year.

