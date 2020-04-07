Masakali 2.0 Teaser: Tara Sutaria And Sidharth Malhotra Will Let 'Love Take Over'

Sidharth and Tara in a still from the teaser.(courtesy: YouTube)

Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to share screen space once again. This time, it will be for a music video and not just any other song - Masakali 2.0. On Tuesday, Tara shared the teaser on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Back with my Raghu (the name of Sidharth's character in Marjaavaan). The music video, which is slated to release on April 8, is a remake of the popular 2009 track Masakali from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Delhi 6. Composed by AR Rahman, sung by Mohit Chauhan, the song was picturised on Sonam Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Masakali (a pigeon). While the original had a certain old world charm about it, the remake seems to have a slightly contemporary touch to it - it has been shot in a room (sans Masakali) and is all about Sidharth and Tara's chemistry.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria shared screens space for the first time in Marjaavaan, which also featured Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. The film was directed by Milap Zaveri and co-produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Delhi 6 showcases the story of Roshan (Abhishek Bachchan), who returns to India to meet his ill grandmother (Waheeda Rahman) but ends up being a part of communal disputes in the heart of Delhi. Sonam Kapoor played the role of an aspiring singer named Bittu in the film.