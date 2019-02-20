10 Years Of Delhi 6: Abhishek Bachchan Posts A Special Message For Cast And, Of Course, Masakali

Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan on the poster of Delhi 6. (Image courtesy: bachchan)

Highlights "What a wonderful time I had shooting this film," wrote Abhishek "Here's to celebrating those small, bright moments," wrote Sonam Delhi 6 was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

As Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Delhi 6 clocked 10 years on Wednesday, film's lead actors Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor are reliving fond memories by sharing special posts on social media. Abhishek Bachchan shared a motion poster from the film along with an extensive note on his Instagram profile and wrote: "10 Years! Hard to believe. What a wonderful time I had shooting this film. Such a powerful and fun cast and crew." The Manmarziyaan actor acknowledged the entire cast of the film in his post and added, "A film with a heart and soul of gold and also a very poignant message. Thank you Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for allowing me to be a part of this gem." Abhishek signed of the note in the sweetest way possible. The 43-year-old actor thanked Masakali (Sonam Kapoor's pet pigeon in the film) and wrote: "Oops... I forgot to thank Masakali."

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's post here:

Meanwhile, film's lead actress Sonam Kapoor also shared a special video from the film, which was her second Bollywood project after Saawariya. Sonam thanked the film's director and wrote: "10 years ago, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra brought Abhishek Bachchan and I together for what we knew would be a heart-warming and genuine story about love, life and relationships. Here's to celebrating those small, bright moments of soul searching."

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Delhi 6 showcases the story of Roshan (Abhishek Bachchan), who returns to India to meet his ill grandmother (Waheeda Rahman) but ends up being a part of communal disputes in the heart of Delhi. Sonam Kapoor played the role of an aspiring singer named Bittuin the film.

The film resonates with today's generation through its songs such as MasakaliArziyan, Rehna Tu and Genda Phool among others. The film also featured Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Divya Dutta, Tanvi Azmi, Atul Kulkarni, Aditi Rao Hydari, Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan in a guest appearance.

Delhi 6 was not a box office success but it received appreciation from film critics. The film even received the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at 57th National Film Awards.