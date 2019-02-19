3 Years Of Neerja: Sonam Kapoor Reveals First Thing Rama Bhanot Said To Her

Rama Bhanot with Sonam Kapoor. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor is reminiscing about her Neerja days as the film clocked 3 years on Tuesday. The actress shared a special video along with an emotional caption on her Instagram profile. In the film, Sonam played the role of Neerja Bhanot, who was killed in her attempt to save the passengers on Pan Am Flight 73, which was hijacked in Pakistan on September 5, 1986. In the video, the 33-year-old actress shared her experience of shooting for the film and meeting Neerja Bhanot's mother Rama Bhanot for the first time. The actress recalled how Rama Bhanot addressed her as "laado" the first time she met her. "The first thing Rama aunty said was ye to meri laado hai," said Sonam.

Sonam Kapoor, who played the titular role in the biographical thriller, accompanied the video with a heartfelt caption and wrote: "When you do a movie that is based on such reality and pain and follows the true story of heroism and love, it's truly overwhelming. Three years later, I am honoured to convey this inspirational story. #3YearsOfNeerja."

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Atul Kasbekar, who had jointly produced Neerja along with Fox Star Studios and Shanti Sivaram Maini, shared the film's poster on his Instagram story and wrote: "It's been three years since this movie released and it is still the most beautiful and painful movie that I have watched."

Screenshot of Atul Kasbekar's Instagram story. Screenshot of Atul Kasbekar's Instagram story.

The Ram Madhvani-directed film received several awards and accolades, including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards. Sonam Kapoor received a Special Mention for her role in Neerja at the 64th National Film Awards.

Besides Sonam Kapoor, Neerjaalso featured Shabana Azmi, Jim Sarbh, Shekhar Ravjiani and Yogendra Tiku in pivotal roles.